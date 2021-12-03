JACKIE DAVIS: Remembering who's in 'Christmas'

"Christmas." Right now, the word is everywhere. In supermarkets, outdoor malls and restaurants, people are getting ready for the holiday. Before Thanksgiving leftovers were cleared away, neighborhoods were full of colorful lights, sparkling snowmen, reindeer, wreaths, inflatable Santas and more. Shortly after Halloween, radio stations began playing Christmas music and stores started selling candy canes, Hershey’s red and green Kisses, and holiday flavored teas and coffee. Now, florists and nurseries are stocked with poinsettias, evergreen boughs, wreaths and live trees. We’ve had new (additional) days for "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday," all before the calendar changed to December.
“Christmas” is the name of the most celebrated holiday worldwide. Whether the climate is frosty and cold, or sunny and warm, whether they are people of hope and faith or people of tradition and fun, countries on almost every continent find themselves getting ready for “the most wonderful time of the year.” For the first time in our lives, my husband and I took down our fall decorations the day after Thanksgiving and spent most of last weekend decking the halls. We have three decorated Christmas trees, indoor twinkling lights and garland, and blanket lights outside. Vincent even strung a light sculptured polar bear outside the front of our house. I can’t tell you how many Christmas scented candles I have throughout our home. The fact that it snowed last weekend, and the snow stayed long enough to make our town a winter wonderland, was the "icing on the cake" to kick off the official Christmas season.
In the midst of all of these holiday preparations, I wonder how many of us stop and realize whose name is contained within the word "Christmas". The Bible makes reference to the importance of this name:
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches…” — Proverbs 22:1
“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6
Scripture also makes reference to the importance of this name as the way to salvation:
“Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” — Acts 4:12
“Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” — Philippians 2:9-11
By now, you’ve figured out that Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, is the name we reference every time we say the word "Christmas." The word has its origins in the celebration of the "Christ Mass" honoring the birth of the Savior.
If you have never done so before, I invite you to pray to accept the Christ of Christmas as your Savior and Lord, and let your holiday preparations be a way of honoring his birthday, as you enjoy the wonders of the season.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
