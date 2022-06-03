JACKIE DAVIS: Seeking divine guidance in troubled times

Lord I come, I confess
Bowing here, I find my rest
Without You, I fall apart
You're the one that guides my heart
Lord, I need You, oh, I need You
Every hour, I need You
My one defense, my righteousness
Oh God, how I need You
Where sin runs deep, Your grace is more
Where grace is found is where You are
And where You are, Lord, I am free
Holiness is Christ in me…
Lord, I need You, oh, I need You
Every hour, I need You
My one defense, my righteousness
Oh God, how I need You
You're my one defense, my righteousness
Oh God, how I need You
— "Lord I Need You" by songwriters Christy Nockels, Daniel Carson, Jesse Reeves, Matthew Maher and Kristian Stanfill
• • •
When I was growing up, I loved stories. My mother subscribed to several children’s book clubs and magazines, so it was a great delight for my brothers and me to see the book-shaped packages arrive in the mail, and the magazines like “Jack & Jill” or “Highlights” come on a monthly basis.
Most of the books we received were beautiful hard-backed books with incredible, colorful pictures and stories from around the world. Bedtime stories were a nightly routine, with Mom and Dad making the stories come alive as they read aloud with lots of "voices" and expression. Even after we were old enough to read to ourselves before turning out the light to sleep, reading stories aloud was a regular part of my family’s life.
Back then, it was customary for many families of faith to have a large family Bible displayed on the coffee table or placed on a central bookshelf, and ours was no exception. The family Bible was beautiful. It had a creamy white leather cover and gold-gilded pages. No other book in our home library was as large, prominently displayed and special.
It was a wonderful discovery for me, as a young reader, to find the “Children’s Bible Stories” in the front section of our family Bible. The pictures were in deep, rich colors and every story was beautifully illustrated. Reading Bible stories for myself at home complemented their teaching in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Sunday church services, where my father was the minister. At the time I didn’t realize that God was building in me a strong foundation of faith and a love for my Savior Jesus Christ.
I was a teenager when my mom handed me a copy of the book of Job. (The "o" is long). I admit, I had never seen the story of Job in my children’s Bible stories, and when I read my own Bible, I often skipped over the book, wondering why God wanted us to learn about jobs (as in employment).
Anyone reading this book of the Bible will understand why it's left for older believers. Job suffers immense tragedy, trials and loss, and everyone including his own wife tries to get him to “curse God and die”. Through it all, Job’s response can be summed up in Job 23:10: “But He knows the way that I take; When He has tested me, I shall come forth as gold."
In light of recent, multiple tragedies due to gun violence, seeking man-made solutions does not take the place of seeking divine guidance, wisdom and direction. May God help us. May God lead us. Amen.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.