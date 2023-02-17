Give Me Jesus
In the morning when I rise
In the morning when I rise
In the morning when I rise
Give me Jesus
Give me Jesus
Give me Jesus
You may have all this world but
Give me Jesus
Dark midnight was my cry…
Give me Jesus…
I heard my mother say
Give me Jesus…
You may have all this world but
Give me Jesus
— African American spiritual
• • •
The sunshine is warm. The sky is blue. It is near a record-making temperature outside and I find myself amazed that we are in the month of February, Technically, it’s still winter and the days are usually snowy, cold and gray.
Through the years, I have learned many ways to appreciate the shortest month of the year. Maybe it’s the number of celebrations that take place. Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and Super Bowl Sunday — there are a number of special reasons to rejoice. Maybe it’s the fact that on the coldest, snowiest days, no matter what I’m working on, I can take a moment to light my scented candles, enjoy a steaming hot cup of herbal tea, and appreciate the comfort and warmth of being indoors while (under “normal” conditions) enjoying the beauty of winter outside.
Perhaps the greatest reason that I have come to appreciate February is the fact that since 1976 it has been nationally recognized as Black History Month. My late father held a Masters of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, but his first degree was a Bachelor of Arts in history, from Knoxville College, a historically Black college in Tennessee. He shared his love of history with his family, and it’s an appreciation that I carry with me to this day. I can still hear him calling us to watch major national events unfolding on television, saying, “Now watch: this is history in the making.”
One of my favorite ways to acknowledge the history of this month is through the numerous contributions that African Americans have made to the world of music. “Give Me Jesus” is a beautiful African American spiritual that was initially shared and passed through oral expression. Over the decades it has been arranged, performed and recorded by numerous skilled choirs and soloists including the late, great African American opera diva Jessye Norman. In more recent times, it was wonderfully arranged and recorded, with sweet simplicity and gentle lyric adaptations, by Christian recording artist Fernando Ortega.
I truly was inspired this month by the fact that “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the African American national anthem, was beautifully performed live at the Super Bowl. Written by James Weldon Johnson and his brother Rosamond, the lyrics are inspiring and inclusive:
“Lift every voice and sing ‘til earth and heaven ring; ring with the harmonies of liberty; let our rejoicing rise high as the listening skies; let it resound loud as the rolling sea; sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us; sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us; facing the rising sun of our new day begun; let us march on till victory is won.”
I invite you to search online and read all three verses. I also encourage you to take a moment this Black History Month to appreciate the many wonderful contributions that African American people have made to this wonderful nation that we all love.
