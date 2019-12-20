JACKIE DAVIS: Take delight this Christmas

I love Christmas. The season is full of sights, sounds and smells that can warm the heart, delight the eyes and soothe the soul. From the merry joy of Christmas music to the twinkling of Christmas lights, can we take a moment to listen and look? From the soothing peace of candlelight to the cozy comfort of a soft blanket or quilt, can we be still long enough to experience peace? From the fragrance of apple-cinnamon and clove to the delectable taste of fresh baked Christmas cookies, can we savor the sweetness of this holiday season, before it passes?
Christmas is next week. Even if you don’t embrace the faith which is the "reason for the season," it's hard to miss the fact that Christmas is all around us. I learned a long time ago that God is on the throne of grace, not me. I simply extend to anyone and everyone who will read a loving invitation to meet the Christ of Christmas and let Him transform your life with the light of his love.
One of the most famous verses of scripture is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten son. That whosoever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” Ultimately, God’s love is why we celebrate Christmas. It’s the holiday that most reminds us that “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” (John 1:14)
I have a book called “The Glory of Christmas.” It is entirely comprised of excerpts from three of my favorite authors: Charles Swindoll, who hosts a wonderful radio ministry; Max Lucato, whose books read like you’re enjoying a conversation with a friend; and the late Chuck Colson, who founded one of the most powerful prison ministries in the world. I share some of their words with you, with hope that you will find a way to take delight in this wonderful season.
“Christmas comes each year to draw people in from the cold … as the year draws to a close, Christmas offers its wonderful message. Emmanuel. God with us. He who resided in Heaven, co-equal and co-eternal with the Father and the Spirit, willingly descended into our world. He breathed our air, felt our pain, knew our sorrows, and died for our sins. He didn’t come to frighten us, but to show us the way to warmth and safety.” — Charles Swindoll from “The Finishing Touch”
“When God wanted to defeat sin, his ultimate weapon was the sacrifice of his own Son. On Christmas Day, two thousand years ago, the birth of a tiny baby in an obscure village in the Middle East was God’s supreme triumph of good over evil.” — Chuck Colson from “A Dangerous Grace”
“Untethered by time, God sees us all. From the backwoods of Virginia to the business district of London, from the cave-dwellers to the kings ... he sees us ... he saw us before we were born, and he loves what he sees ... The Star-maker turns to us one by one, and says, “You are my child. I love you dearly ... You wonder how long my love will last? You’ll find your answer on a splintered cross, on a craggy hill. That’s me you see up there ... that’s your sin I’m feeling ... your death I’m dying ... your resurrection I’m living. That’s how much I love you.” — Max Lucado from “In the Grip of Grace”
I invite you to take delight and have a Merry Christmas.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
