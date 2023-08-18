For You are my hope, O Lord God;
You are my trust from my youth.
By You I have been upheld from birth;
You are He who took me out of my mother’s womb.
My praise shall be continually of You…
Let my mouth be filled with Your praise
And with Your glory all the day.
Do not cast me off in the time of old age;
Do not forsake me when my strength fails…
And Your salvation all the day…
O God, You have taught me from my youth;
And to this day I declare Your wondrous works.
Now also when I am old and gray-headed,
O God, do not forsake me,
Until I declare Your strength to this generation,
Your power to everyone who is to come…
My lips shall greatly rejoice when I sing to You,
And my soul, which You have redeemed...
— Excerpts from Psalm 71:5-23
• • •
I love family time. I always have. Through the years, its definition has grown and evolved, as I grew up and as my children grew up, but always, through every stage of my life, there have been precious moments that can best be described as “family time.” From the simplicity of games of catch or soccer in the backyard to basketball games in the driveway; from playing board games, cards and video games together to sharing story books in the shade of a backyard tree; from movie nights at home or the drive-in to holidays and summer vacations with extended family and friends; from good conversation around the family dinner table to worshipping together in church, or experiencing the fun of an amusement park or a county fair, there are too many different ways to spend “family time” to ever fully list.
A celebration of family time that I especially love is family reunion time. Every summer for the past 42 years, with the exception of the Covid pause, the Johnson side of my family tree has hosted the Johnson Family Reunion (JFR) in a different city. This year’s reunion was in Atlanta. It is always a wonder and a joy to see family resemblances in the faces of multiple generations. This year, the newest, youngest member of the family made his JFR debut: My grandson Adam Anthony Davis, 9 months. As he was introduced to his many relatives, the elders saw his rosy cheeks and red hair, and immediately referenced my grandmother — his great-great grandmother Maudelena — and several others from our branch of the family tree. We are recipients of generational blessings, and it’s beautiful.
Psalm 71 is one of my favorites. I first was touched by its generational message when I was just a teenager. I related to trusting God “from my youth and rejoicing greatly when singing” to the Lord, and have had its final verses memorized for most of my life. I love the fact that God’s word includes the generations — declaring His “strength to this generation” and His power to “everyone who is to come”.
This Sunday I’ll be singing in Outwater Park at noon, during the Legacy Tribute Celebration honoring the late Mrs. Ribs. Her daughter Eula Collins is sharing her mother’s generational blessings at this family-friendly, free event. There is sure to be something for everyone, from noon until 7 p.m. You’re invited to come out and enjoy the beauty of generational blessings.
