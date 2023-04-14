Forever
Give thanks to the Lord, Our God and King
His love endures forever
For He is good, He is above all things
His love endures forever
Sing praise, sing praise
With a mighty hand and outstretched arm
His love endures forever
For the life that’s been reborn
His love endures forever
Sing praise, sing praise ...
Forever God is faithful
Forever God is strong
Forever God is with us
Forever and ever, forever ...
From the rising to the setting sun
His love endures forever
By the grace of God we will carry on
His love endures forever
Sing praise, sing praise ...
Forever God is faithful
Forever God is strong
Forever God is with us
Forever and ever, forever
His love endures forever ...
— Song written by Chris Tomlin, 2001
• • •
“I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever; With my mouth will I make known Your faithfulness to all generations.” — Psalm 89:1
This week began with Easter, my favorite holiday. After weeks of preparation — rehearsals, baking, decorating, candy and Easter basket making, searching for the perfect church outfit — believers around the world worshipped and celebrated the resurrection of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords with great joy. Church bells chimed, organs pealed majestic preludes, trumpeters heralded the resurrection of the Savior with power; choirs and congregations declared the resurrection with hymns like “Christ the Lord is Risen Today”, “Thine is the Glory” and “He Arose”. This wonderful holiday is celebrated by believers in Christ across the globe, and I am thrilled to be among them.
Easter smiles are still in households where children are enjoying treats left by the Easter Bunny. The lovely fragrance of Easter lilies, hyacinths, tulips and daffodils fills the air in the afterglow of gatherings, church services and other festivities. Spring is here, and in the warmth of golden sunshine, blue skies, and the promise of warmer weather, I’m reminded of the faithfulness of God. All seems right in the afterglow of Easter.
“Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the heavens, your faithfulness to the clouds.” — Psalm 36:5
“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!” — Psalm 107:1-2
The faithfulness of God gives us hope to endure the days ahead, no matter what may come. In the storm clouds of conflict, or the teardrops of sorrow, He remains steadfast, available, and able to comfort, encourage, strengthen and help us. He’s as close as a heartfelt prayer or the mention of his name, Jesus. His suffering, death and resurrection gave us access to the throne of grace with the invitation to “come boldly…that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need”. (Hebrews 4:16).
The faithfulness of God reminds us that “faithfulness” is still a requirement of his servants. “Moreover it is required in stewards that one be found faithful” (1 Corinthians 4:2). The Lord is counting on us to carry the message of his salvation, and love everywhere we go, and everywhere we are. He commissioned us to tell the world about Him, and to “speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15).
The Easter holiday has already passed, but the message of the risen Christ is always available. You are warmly invited to accept Him as Savior and Lord, even now.
