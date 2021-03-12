I love the month of March. It’s a month of expectation and transition. There is so much to look forward, so much to acknowledge and enjoy: The heavenly sound of returning songbirds, the majestic flying V of Canada geese soaring overhead, gentle breezes “kissing” our faces with the promise of spring. Kite-flying, bike riding, families walking in the park, children playing on the playground, perennials pressing their way up through the remaining snow. St. Patrick’s Day, Lent and looking forward to Easter, longer days, warmer weather, amazing sunsets.
I invite you: Take a moment to breath in the breath of life and appreciate it.
In my family, we also enjoy celebrating birthdays every week in March. We’ve always treated birthdays as each one's own personal holiday, worth celebrating and enjoying. This year’s celebrations have involved a lot of technology — Zoom, Facetime and text messages with pictures and videos — as well as gifts and cards in the mail. As we count candles on the birthday cakes, we also count the blessing of life and another year completed, especially during a global pandemic. We celebrate blessings great and small and give thanks.
In appreciation of the ministry of St. Patrick, who shared the message of God’s love with people in Ireland, I usually enjoy Celtic music, art and dance. The song highlighted today is performed in both English and Gaelic by two of my favorite Celtic groups, Celtic Thunder and Celtic Woman. Both have incredible voices, beautiful harmonies and awesome productions to hear in audio recording and view online.
This verse of Mo Ghile Mear really drew my attention this year: “Hail the hero strong and true, who fought the fight and saw it through; who swore he'd ne'er would be a slave, and gave his life our land to save.”
I find it interesting that essentially every race, nation and culture around the world expresses a passion for freedom in some form. Throughout history, there are songs, poetry, wars and protests over this God-given desire to be free.
Galations 5:1 says, “Standfast therefore in the liberty where with Christ has made you free, and be not entangled again under a yoke of bondage.”
I sincerely hope and pray that as we come through the "bondages" of a global pandemic, we will do so with the honor, consideration, responsibility, and respect for our fellow human beings that such freedom requires.
Mo Ghile Mear (My Gallant Darling)
Óró rí na farraige
Rí na farraige, óró
(Oh, King of the sea
King of the sea.)
Sé mo laoch mo Ghile Mear
‘Sé mo Shaesar, Gile Mear,
Suan ná séan ní bhfuaireas féin
Ó chuaigh i gcéin mo Ghile Mear.
(He's my champion my Gallant Darling,
He's my Caesar, a Gallant Darling,
I've found neither rest nor fortune
Since my Gallant Darling went far away.)
Hail the hero strong and true
who fought the fight and saw it through
who swore he'd ne'er would be a slave
and gave his life our land to save …
From our wild Atlantic shore
Above the mighty ocean's roar
Let's sing from the highest mountain side
Of heroes who fill our hearts with pride …
— Written by David Downes, Barry McCrea and Caitriona Ni Dhuill; and recorded by both Celtic Woman and Celtic Thunder
