 Joed Viera

We Believe

In this time of desperation

When all we know is doubt and fear

There is only one foundation

We believe, we believe

In this broken generation

When all is dark, You help us see

There is only one salvation

We believe, we believe

We believe in God the Father

We believe in Jesus Christ

We believe in the Holy Spirit

And He's given us new life

We believe in the crucifixion

We believe that He conquered death

We believe in the resurrection

And He's comin' back again, we believe

So, let our faith be more than anthems

Greater than the songs we sing

And in our weakness and temptations

We believe, we believe ...

Let the lost be found and the dead be raised

In the here and now, let love invade

Let the church live loud our God will save

We believe, we believe

And the gates of hell will not prevail

For the power of God, has torn the vail

Now we know Your love will never fail

We believe, we believe ...

— Written by Peter Furler and Phil Joel Urry; recorded by The Newsboys

• • •

This is a historic Holy Week. The traditions of this sacred time are being conducted "virtually" across the nation and around the world. In the midst of the global pandemic, when New York City is the epicenter, pastors, priests, deacons and believers from all walks of life have been finding creative ways, online and otherwise, to make sure that the observances of Holy Week still take place.

There have been "drive by" palms and car processionals for Palm Sunday, virtual choirs consisting of singers from several different states harmonizing the same songs together on YouTube, virtual Maundy Thursday Communion services, live prayer services on ZOOM, Facetime and Facebook and several online daily devotionals. Churches across the globe are gearing up for virtual Easter Sunday worship services, with online congregations and largely empty sanctuaries, like never before.

The song included today describes hope for these desperate times. I have been amazed by the strength of the human spirit, and the faith and trust of people pulling together by staying apart. Even Governor Andrew Cuomo captured the essence of this practice this week, when he said, “It’s not about ‘me’, it’s about ‘we’. My health is in your hands, and your health is in my hands.” Ultimately, I believe that our lives and times are in the hands of Almighty God. I believe that this truth is why this day of Holy Week is referred to as “Good” Friday.

God is never shocked by what goes on in a world so desperately in need of hope and salvation. “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:17)

On Good Friday, we remember the day when Jesus “was wounded for our transgressions; He was bruised for our iniquities. The chastisement of our peace was upon him, and with his wounds, we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned everyone to his own way, and the Lord has laid on him, the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 56:5-6)

The "good" of this Friday is the gift of love and saving grace, made available from the One who took our place. Let’s remember and accept God’s precious gift this Easter.

Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published by the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .

