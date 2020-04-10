We Believe
In this time of desperation
When all we know is doubt and fear
There is only one foundation
We believe, we believe
In this broken generation
When all is dark, You help us see
There is only one salvation
We believe, we believe
We believe in God the Father
We believe in Jesus Christ
We believe in the Holy Spirit
And He's given us new life
We believe in the crucifixion
We believe that He conquered death
We believe in the resurrection
And He's comin' back again, we believe
So, let our faith be more than anthems
Greater than the songs we sing
And in our weakness and temptations
We believe, we believe ...
Let the lost be found and the dead be raised
In the here and now, let love invade
Let the church live loud our God will save
We believe, we believe
And the gates of hell will not prevail
For the power of God, has torn the vail
Now we know Your love will never fail
We believe, we believe ...
— Written by Peter Furler and Phil Joel Urry; recorded by The Newsboys
• • •
This is a historic Holy Week. The traditions of this sacred time are being conducted "virtually" across the nation and around the world. In the midst of the global pandemic, when New York City is the epicenter, pastors, priests, deacons and believers from all walks of life have been finding creative ways, online and otherwise, to make sure that the observances of Holy Week still take place.
There have been "drive by" palms and car processionals for Palm Sunday, virtual choirs consisting of singers from several different states harmonizing the same songs together on YouTube, virtual Maundy Thursday Communion services, live prayer services on ZOOM, Facetime and Facebook and several online daily devotionals. Churches across the globe are gearing up for virtual Easter Sunday worship services, with online congregations and largely empty sanctuaries, like never before.
The song included today describes hope for these desperate times. I have been amazed by the strength of the human spirit, and the faith and trust of people pulling together by staying apart. Even Governor Andrew Cuomo captured the essence of this practice this week, when he said, “It’s not about ‘me’, it’s about ‘we’. My health is in your hands, and your health is in my hands.” Ultimately, I believe that our lives and times are in the hands of Almighty God. I believe that this truth is why this day of Holy Week is referred to as “Good” Friday.
God is never shocked by what goes on in a world so desperately in need of hope and salvation. “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:17)
On Good Friday, we remember the day when Jesus “was wounded for our transgressions; He was bruised for our iniquities. The chastisement of our peace was upon him, and with his wounds, we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned everyone to his own way, and the Lord has laid on him, the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 56:5-6)
The "good" of this Friday is the gift of love and saving grace, made available from the One who took our place. Let’s remember and accept God’s precious gift this Easter.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published by the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
