JACKIE DAVIS: The importance of blessings

The Blessing
The Lord bless you and keep you
Make His face shine upon you
And be gracious to you
The Lord turn His face toward you
And give you peace
Amen, amen, amen …
May His favor be upon you
And a thousand generations
And Your family and your children
And their children, and their children …
May His presence go before you
And behind you, and beside you
All around you, and within you
He is with you, He is with you
In the morning, in the evening
In your coming, and your going
In your weeping, and rejoicing
He is for you …
— Written by Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Cody Carnes and Kari Brooke Jobe; recorded by Elevation Worship
• • •
“The Blessing” is a beautiful worship song first heard online and on Christian radio stations in the spring of 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its lyrics truly reflect some of the numerous references on blessings found in the Bible, the main inspiration coming from Numbers 6:24-26: “The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.”
I invite you to listen online to this wonderful song and pay attention to the lyrics as you do. I also encourage you to search online Biblical references on “blessings” or the word “blessed”. You’ll be amazed when you realize the depth and love found in God’s wonderful word. Since we are still living in a time of pandemic, with no simple solutions in sight, I believe that strength, inspiration, hope and peace can be found in abundance in God’s word. You will find the blessings God has for your soul right now if you listen to His voice within His holy word.
The word "blessing" can be defined as “God's favor and protection.” His favor and protection can be found in many forms.
“Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who walks in His ways. When you eat the labor of your hands, you shall be happy, and it shall be well with you. Your wife shall be like a fruitful vine in the very heart of your house, your children like olive plants all around your table. Behold, thus shall the man be blessed who fears the Lord.” — Psalm 128:1-3
(Here, "fear" of the Lord is a holy, awe-inspired respect for the Almighty.)
If you are looking for a "collection" of blessings, read the Beatitudes found in Christ’s Sermon on the Mount.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
"Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.
"Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.
"Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.
"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.
"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.
"Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Mathew 5:3-10
Notice that the blessings found in the words of Christ never mention that they apply only to those whose lives are perfect, trouble-free, and overflowing with wealth.
Please take a moment to read, listen and receive the blessings of your Lord. Amen.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
