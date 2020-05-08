THE BIRD CHOIR
Is there anything more lovely than a heavenly choir of birds,
Singing praises to the Father in a song that has no words;
How they fill the air with music, and dear melodies so sweet;
Makes the weary soul take courage, and all worries sound retreat
How they praise their heavenly Father, in a way that we can’t know
For each chorus sings so sweetly
"Jesus loves me, this I know."
— Lyrics and music by Jackie Davis
• • •
The other day, I stepped out into the crisp morning air to walk in Day Road Park. My favorite walking path leads under a canopy of majestic trees and up to the double playground, before gently sloping downwards to the walking circle. It’s a beautiful park, and I have lived in the town of Lockport long enough to remember when this lovely place was little more than an undeveloped patch of potential. I truly appreciate how the town beautifully developed the park into what is now: a wonderful family attraction with picnic tables, soccer fields, a veterans memorial, walking trails, wildflower preserves, a refreshment shelter and Santa’s Christmas Cottage.
What struck me most on this particular morning was the silence. The playgrounds that are normally filled with the sound of children’s laughter and delight throughout the day were empty, with "closed" signs all around due to COVID-19. My heart was instantly sad.
As I continued to walk, however, what happened next was divine. My ears were opened to the fact that the "silence" was actually filled with music. A chorus of birdsong was all around me. Without the noise that usually accompanies humanity, I could hear it clearly.
I was instantly blessed and at peace. I enjoyed "my Father’s world" for the remainder of my walk. I even remembered the above-listed simple little chorus about birdsong that I had written shortly after moving to Lockport, a lifetime ago.
Later in the day, I heard the blaring sound of sirens and honking horns as I was backing out of my driveway. I found myself behind a parade of fire trucks, first responders and cars filled with flowers, signs and balloons floating from the car windows. It was a virtual 21st birthday celebration and the vehicles were the sounds of a parade. The family of the "birthday girl" had placed a giant birthday greeting in the front yard, so that this milestone birthday could still be special, even during this historic pandemic.
Last weekend, in Atlanta, my daughter-in-law was blessed with the joyful noise of friends and family and a veritable mountain of balloons and baby gifts, in her front yard, as people gathered to throw her and my son a "virtual" baby shower. She was thrilled, surprised and moved to tears.
Last week, I was a part of a virtual surprise 80th birthday celebration via Zoom, and watched a very dear friend respond with laughter as we all sang “Happy Birthday” from multiple cities through the screen of her computer.
We can’t instantly change our current shelter-in-place situation. We can, however, find ways to celebrate life and enjoy precious moments as they occur. This Sunday is Mother’s Day. I encourage you to be creative as you honor moms this weekend. Virtual celebrations are worth having. The smiles, laughter, and heartfelt joy they bring are very real.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published in the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
