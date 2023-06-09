The Hill We Climb
We are striving to forge a union with purpose; to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man.
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us.
We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.
We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another.
We seek harm to none and harmony for all.
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true, that even as we grieved, we grew, that even as we hurt, we hoped, that even as we tired, we tried, that we’ll forever be tied together, victorious. Not because we will never again know defeat, but because we will never again sow division…
If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy, and change our children’s birthright.
So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left with.
Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one…
When day comes we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid, the new dawn blooms as we free it.
For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.
— Excerpt from the poem “The Hill We Climb”
• • •
Amanda Gorman is the youngest Inaugural Poet Laureate in American history. “The Hill We Climb” was masterfully written, and beautifully read, by this brilliant, gifted, African American young woman at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. I have been a fan of Gorman’s work since I first heard her recite a number of her poems a few years ago, when she was barely in her early 20s.
I was upset to learn that Gorman’s poem, now a book, was recently banned from a school in Florida, by the actions of a parent who had never even read it. I’m amazed that the words in this poem — so full of vision, inspiration, and hope — were said to be divisive and laced with “indirect hate messages, gender ideology and indoctrination.” (Miami Herald).
I recently watched Gorman’s first interview since this literary injustice and was once again impressed by her poised, calm demeanor and eloquence far beyond her years. “The Hill We Climb” is available to read and purchase online, and I invite and encourage you to read this brilliant work for yourself and decide whether you see “hate” rather than “hope.”
We are a nation of overcomers, but overcoming requires the acknowledgement of obstacles that must be overcome. We don’t heal from the long-term wounds of the past, which still affect us today, by denying their existence. We can’t collectively move forward as a nation with true liberty and equal justice for all without acknowledging the fact that hundreds of years of injustices have hindered the growth and opportunities of millions of historically marginalized Americans. Knowledge opens the doors of empathy and understanding. Empathy and understanding can open the doors of compassion, cooperation, collaboration and change.
As Gorman wrote in The Hill We Climb: “If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy, and change our children’s birthright.”
That happens by pursuing knowledge, empathy, understanding and, ultimately, truth. I believe with God’s help, we can.
