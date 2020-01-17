JACKIE DAVIS: The miracle of life

How’s your new year going? We are only halfway through the month of January, and I feel as though we have miraculously experienced three of the four seasons already. Snow, ice, gusting winds, record rainfall, sunshine and soaring temperatures have all made the start of 2020 look and feel like anything but a classic Western New York winter.
When my husband and I moved here more than 30 years ago, Vincent had to explain to me what a "whiteout" was. He’s originally from Jamestown and was well acquainted with driving in fierce winter weather. Nothing he told me could have prepared me for my first whiteout, which occurred while I was driving near the Lake Erie shoreline in Hamburg. I was pregnant with our first son, driving home from work in a blizzard, when everything in front of me disappeared in a blast of white snow. Traffic slowed to a crawl as the headlights in front of me disappeared, and when the whiteout lifted, I had already passed the street that led to our apartment. Thankfully, baby and I made it home safely. I never forgot praying through that experience, nor did I forget feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude when it was over.
Fast forward 30-some years and the baby I carried during that whiteout is now a grown man with three brothers, and I’ve been wearing only a raincoat to go outside on mild, sunny January mornings. I am fully aware that the weekend forecast calls for falling temperatures and the return of snow, but part of me isn't quite ready to return to my bulky winter parka.
It's amazing how our minds can link memories together with weather, holidays, seasons, sounds, songs and events. Just as I remember that first winter whiteout, I also remember it occurring while I carried my first son, and how concerned I was that we would both be safe. Ultimately, what I remember most about that experience is my gratitude for a prayer answered, not the alarm I felt in the moment.
"Be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, that you may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God." — Romans 12:2.
Being transformed into all that we are designed and created to be sounds wonderfully enlightening to me, in the midst of a world that sometimes seems hopelessly upside down.
Here is another verse for the new year: "If anyone be in Christ, he is a new creation. Old things have passed away; Behold, all things are made new!" — I Corinthians 5:17.
There is wonder and awe in the miracle of life. This past Christmas, the very first gift that Vincent and I opened, from our son and his wife, was a beautiful ornament bearing a message: "Baby Davis Coming in 2020." To say we were delighted would be an understatement.
Last weekend, we received a video from the gender reveal party. After raising four sons, I had always been told that I would have granddaughters. In the video, on the count of three ... well, you never saw so much blue confetti. Baby Davis is a boy — and we're thrilled.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
