Oh, Great Spirit, whose voice I hear in the windsand whose breath gives life to all the world, hear me. I am small and weak. I need your strength and wisdom.
Let me walk in beauty and make my eyes ever behold the red and purple sunset. Make my hands respect the things you have made and my ears sharp to hear your voice.Make me wise so that I may understand the things you have taught my people. Let me learn the lessons you have hidden in every leaf and rock.
I seek strength, not to be greater than my brother, but to fight my greatest enemy: myself. Make me always ready to come to you with clean hands and straight eyes, so that when life fades, as the fading sunset, my spirit may come to you without shame.
— Native American prayer by Yellow Lark, Chief of the Lakota Sioux, 1887
• • •
Happy Labor Day. Traditionally, Labor Day marks the official “end” of the summer season. People gather to celebrate and enjoy the last summer holiday. Labor unions celebrate their solidarity and the strength of their work with parades and ceremonies. Parks, pools and other venues begin to close, or change their hours of operation. The sight and sound of school buses will soon be a regular part of our daily travels; teachers, administrators and families are gearing up for the first day of school now. Our favorite summer treats — ice cream, smoothies, iced lattes — will make way for the flavors of fall: apple cinnamon, pumpkin spice, hot chocolate, crisp cider, herbal tea.
And so we’re already beginning to make the transition to a new season. Although the Autumnal Equinox won’t arrive until September 22nd, my walkway is already sprinkled with golden leaflets from my locust trees. I’ve already felt the chill of cool summer nights, reminding me that fall will soon be here. I marvel at the invisible passage of time when I realize that change was happening all around me and I was virtually unaware. Flowers are now in full bloom, with abundant, lush, full leaves and amazing colors. The bushes that were perfectly trimmed have outgrown their shapes. The days have grown shorter, and the fire pit will be soon ready for the campfires of fall. The beauty and grace of each season happens under the watchful eyes of God.
Our lives, like the seasons around us, grow, transition and transform despite society’s efforts to conceal or deny the passage of time. The beauty and grace of each life season goes far beyond the superficiality of appearance. The poem included today was one of my mother’s favorites and I memorized it as a child. It means so much more to me now that I have raised a family, and have embraced the new life season of grandparenthood.
God’s word is so encouraging regarding time:
“So teach us to number our days, That we may gain a heart of wisdom…. Oh, satisfy us early with Your mercy, That we may rejoice and be glad all our days! Let Your work appear to Your servants, and Your glory to their children. and let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands for us; Yes, establish the work of our hands.” (Psalm 90:12, 14, 17)
Whatever your life season, I encourage you to see the passage of time with God’s beauty and grace, and have a happy Labor Day Weekend.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.