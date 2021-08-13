JACKIE DAVIS: The restorative power of flowers

This summer has been exceptionally rainy. Although many of us remember the flooding of last month, a lovely, unanticipated, result of this rainy abundance has been brilliant, beautiful flower gardens everywhere. The hanging baskets and planters that my husband and I made together are bursting with colorful blooms, and overflowing with lush greens. This makes our garden a place of peace, restoration and reflection.
The song "In the Garden" is the beautiful hymn that first led me to believe, as a little girl, that my walk with Jesus Christ could be as personal and real as a walk in the garden. The composer, Austin Miles, was inspired by the story of Mary Magdalene’s encounter, at the garden tomb, with the risen Christ (John 20:12-16):
Jesus said to her, Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you seeking? Supposing Him to be the gardener, she said to Him, Sir, if you have carried Him away, tell me where You have laid Him, and I will take Him away. Jesus said to her, Mary! She turned and said to Him, Rabboni! (which is to say, Teacher).
Per hymnologyarchive.com, Miles shared the vision in his own words with a friend: 'One day in March, 1912, I was seated in the dark-room, where I kept my photographic equipment and organ. I drew my Bible toward me; it opened at my favorite chapter, John XX — whether by chance or inspiration let each reader decide … As I read it that day, I seemed to be part of the scene. I became a silent witness to that dramatic moment in Mary’s life, when she knelt before her Lord, and cried, 'Rabboni!' My hands were resting on the Bible while I stared at the light blue wall. As the light faded I seemed to be standing at the entrance of a garden, looking down a gently winding path, shaded by olive branches … I awakened in full light, gripping the Bible, with muscles tense and nerves vibrating. Under the inspiration of this vision I wrote as quickly as the words could be formed the poem exactly as it has since appeared. That same evening I wrote the music."
I believe that there is a God-given restoring power in flowers that we are often too busy to appreciate. I invite you to see “stop and smell the flowers” in the weeks of summer that remain, and let God bring you restoration and serenity as you do.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union Sun & Journal .
In the Garden
I come to the garden alone,
While the dew is still on the roses;
And the voice I hear, falling on my ear,
The Son of God discloses.
And He walks with me, and He talks with me,
And He tells me I am His own,
And the joy we share as we tarry there,
None other has ever known.
He speaks, and the sound of His voice
Is so sweet the birds hush their singing;
And the melody that He gave to me
Within my heart is ringing.
And He walks with me, and He talks with me,
And He tells me I am His own ...
I'd stay in the garden with Him
Tho' the night around me be falling;
But He bids me go; thro' the voice of woe,
His voice to me is calling
And He walks with me, and He talks with me,
And He tells me I am His own ...
— Lyrics and music 1912 by C. Austin Miles (1868–1946)
