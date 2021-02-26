I have known the expression “The Struggle” for most of my life. When I was growing up in Pittsburgh, it was a common phrase in the African American community, regardless of age or economic status. Everyone in the collective community was familiar with the term and knew what it meant. For African American people, the struggle for freedom, civil rights, equal opportunity, equal justice under the law, true liberty and justice for all, has been ongoing for hundreds of years
In the 1960s and ‘70s, there was growing appreciation and regard for African American beauty, culture, self-respect and what was commonly expressed as "Black power,” meaning the empowerment of a race of people to move forward into new levels of equality, education and accomplishment.
In that era, it was very common to see African American people greet one another with a salute, the raised fist, coupled with the words “Power to the people,” “Black power” or The Struggle, especially in urban circles. R&B singer James Brown, also known as Soul Brother No. 1, even had a hit song that repeated the motto, “Say it loud, I’m Black and I’m proud.” It was one among many protest songs and R&B songs known collectively as soul music."
Large, natural Afro hairstyles became popular and African diashiki tunics, medallions, jewelry and other forms of African attire were also common. Through it all, The Struggle was evident. I saw it through my own child's eyes. It was an amazing time to be alive and the music was amazing, too.
Although there has been significant change through the decades, this pandemic year has revealed, in alarming ways, the fact that The Struggle is not yet over. Levels of achievement in African American communities are not, unfortunately, the only way to determine overall equality, achievement and success — especially not if the underlying currents of systemic inequality, racism and hatred are allowed to flow unaddressed.
Thankfully, our nation has been reawakened to the need to address the issues of race, equality and unity in this generation. Lester Holt, respected journalist and news anchor, is currently doing a series, “The State of The Struggle,” during the last week of Black History month. The ongoing struggle was his motivation for pursuing the series. This is what he said about it: “Race always seems to be the conversation that’s easy to have in those moments that we can’t look away … when the pain and outrage are so extreme, we are forced to see with fresh eyes, hear with new awareness, that The Struggle is not finished. Too often though, it’s a short window of engagement, time passes, and the tensions focus elsewhere into the broader public shadows — despite the tireless efforts of those shining the light ... . To truly know where we are going, we have to take a full account of where we are — right now.”
I would like to look at the state of The Struggle with new hope on the horizon. The protests last year went all around the world, with more diversity than I ever saw in the protests of my childhood. This next generation seems more willing than ever before to link arms together and work through the struggle towards equality. I sincerely hope so.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.