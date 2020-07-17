Happy summer! It's mid July and the weather has been beautiful. As I write this, I am in the sanctuary of my "outdoor office." The sky is blue, the clouds are fluffy, the breeze is gentle, and the air is pleasant and sweet. Even with the few days of summer "soakers" we’ve had, I’ve watched the flowers in my garden burst forth with rich, colorful blooms, welcoming the much-needed and refreshing rain. I am among the people who are blessed by God’s beautiful days in whatever form they take. Somehow, the uncertainties of this pandemic seem more bearable now that it's summer.
Thankfully, our community is in Phase 4 of New York’s re-opening plan; my husband and I have been able to return to some of our favorite local restaurants, savoring our much-missed favorite selections. Shout out to Scripts Café for their amazing wraps and salads! Kudos to Aguacates for some of the most delicious authentic Mexican cuisine around. Oh, and I must mention Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream!
As businesses reopen little by little, slowly and cautiously, we're experiencing the return of the sights and sounds of summer that we used to take for granted. Something as simple as seeing teens play soccer or kids swing on the playground is delightful. Walking the grounds of some incredible gardens during last week’s Lockport in Bloom was inspiring. Being able to return to an "actual" church service, after weeks of singing for virtual services, was truly a blessing, even with masks and social distancing.
I have commented before on the indelible ways that human beings have adapted to the "new normal," that is, life during the pandemic. This month, I confess: I’m amazed at the strength and determination of athletes and fans of all different kinds of teams.
I don’t claim to be an avid sports fan, but I am married to one. With my husband and I both working from home, I have watched and listened to more ESPN news and Sports Center highlights during the past few months than I ever did in the entire first half of our married lives together. (I humbly admit that while he is an intelligent, respected and experienced sports commentator, I simply cannot stand the yelling of Steven A Smith). I joined my husband in watching part of a previous Super Bowl one night and I even remembered seeing the original game.
After weeks of discussion and uncertainty about the future of professional sports, we have seen the return of professional soccer and golf. Later this summer, we will see the return of Major League Baseball, the NBA, the WNBA and hockey. I can already hear rumblings of the sounds of football as the NFL gears up to return in September. What in the world are we to do with such a "scrambled" sports season? How will all-around sports fans choose what to watch?
What on earth will the spouses of avid sports fans, who are not into sports themselves, do to survive this scrambled season? How about finding joy in the return of a favorite pastime?
This scrambled summer, I encourage compromise, even if it means grabbing your favorite book (or tablet), playing a game or going for a walk with other friends and family for enjoyment, so you both can have a moment of contentment. Ultimately, you’ll be glad you did.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.