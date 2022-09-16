Thursday’s Thankfulness
O God of earth and skies above;
I am so thankful for thy love
For meadows lying gold and green
For dappled sunlight’s lovely sheen
For clouds and skies of azure blue,
For music, flowers, moon-glow too
For friends to care and stand beside me,
Faith to reassure and guide me.
— by Helen Steiner Rice
• • •
My mother always shared her love of poetry with our family. When I was growing up, she had an extensive library that included many books of poetry and prayers.
The poem “Thursday’s Thankfulness” is from one of the gift books I received on my 14th birthday, a book of prayers by Helen Steiner Rice offering a poem for each day of the week. I memorized these prayers, and would pray one each day, while walking up the long, steep hill to school. In rain, snow or sunshine, these daily prayers were the humble beginnings of morning devotions for me, although I was unaware of it at the time. I loved the beautiful pictures on each page, and the poems, to me, were just as lovely.
I first became acquainted with the poetry of Helen Steiner Rice through her wonderful work on greeting cards. I’d scan the hundreds of cards on display, looking for just the right one for my family and friends, always enamored of the pictures and the verses. I couldn’t help noticing that the words of Ms. Rice were always as lovely as the artwork no matter the occasion, be it birthday, anniversary, wedding, shower or something else.
Despite the changing times, greeting cards, notes and bouquets of flowers are still the ways people show their love, appreciation or sorrow. Right now, people of different nations, races, ages and ethnicities are in mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands upon thousands of flowers, notes, cards and tributes have been left by admirers paying their respects and expressing their grief over the passing of their monarch. It matters not that she lived to be 96 years of age. The sentiments, and the sorrow felt by millions, are real, as we witness the passing of greatness, dignity and grace. Truly this is a historic time. For the first time in the lives of countless millions, Great Britain has a king instead of a queen on the throne.
The most reassuring news I’d heard about the late queen occurred years ago, when I learned that she was a woman of great faith. Despite the grandeur she experienced in life as a royal, she still felt the frailties of humanity with each passing decade. In this life, nothing compares to the true majesty and glory of God, revealed in Eternity, for those who know Him as Savior and Lord:
“For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality…then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory.” (I Corinth 15:53-54)
“The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs — heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ…For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” (Romans 8:16-18)
Let our thoughts and prayers be with those around the world who are in mourning during this time of loss. May God grant comfort, reassurance, blessings and peace.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday in the Niagara Gazette.
