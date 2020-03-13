You can see it everywhere. Like a ubiquitous cloud that has settled in the valley of human hearts, you can feel it spreading across the nation and around the world. On the faces of worried parents, in the eyes of school children, in the stores, in the office, at concerts, on cruise ships and airplanes and in sporting arenas, you can sense its presence. It is not warm and welcoming. It is not something you seek, want or wish for, and yet it is there, and it is very real. I am talking about the spirit of fear.
I do not take this lightly, nor do I ridicule or ignore the effects of this rising wave of fear. No matter where I look, listen, turn or read, fear is everywhere, and it takes many shapes: Incessant updates about the viral “pandemic” (of which I’m sure you know by now); the falling stock market; the stranded passengers on various means of travel. Tornadoes, rampant wild fires, snow storms, melting polar ice caps. Education debt, endless politics, corruption, chronic illness. How do we escape this spirit of fear, when it is based on so much information?
I do not claim to have all of the answers to life’s challenging questions, but I have learned to trust the word and the wisdom of the Almighty One who does. The Bible says that “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (2 Tim 1:7)
As the mother of four young adults who travel extensively for their professions, I have often accepted God’s invitation to “come boldly to the throne of grace to obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16). I’ve learned the importance of the timeless truth that “we walk by faith, and not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7), especially when the world around seems to be falling apart no matter where you look.
Here are some additional pearls of God’s wisdom that have given me peace, comfort, and strength, in times when I’ve been confronted with a spirit of fear. I share them with hopes that you will take hold of God’s heavenly hand, and let him lead you in walking from “fear” to “faith”:
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
“Do not fear for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he will direct your path.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
“For He will cover you with his feathers, and under His wings, you will find refuge.” (Psalm 91:4)
“Have faith in God ... ” (Mark 11:22)
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, in prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace that passes all understanding will keep your heart and mind by Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 4:5-6)
“With God, all things are possible.” (Matt. 19:26)
I encourage you to begin walking from fear to faith, with God’s loving care.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
