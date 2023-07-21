“I make it a regular practice throughout the course of my day to pray for courage, strength, and perseverance. My virtues of courage, strength and perseverance empower me when I am ‘stuck in my head’ or ‘in my feelings’ about anything that brings negative energy into my soul. It is truly amazing how quickly I regain positive energy from these three simple yet powerful affirming words. God is good!” — Joy San
“Even as we face new and serious challenges, Rotary takes care of its members and those we serve, works to build lasting peace, and embeds belonging and inclusion in everything we do. That is why I am asking everyone in Rotary to create hope in the world.” — Rotary International President Gordon McInally
Summer vacation time is here. It’s the time when people across the nation, especially young families, take advantage of the fact that the weather is warm and school is out of session for awhile. For those of us who live with snowy winters, this is the perfect time to enjoy a vacation locally, regionally or even internationally. Vacations give us time out or time away from the daily routine. Whether you are going away on vacation or simply enjoying a “staycation,” I hope you will make time this summer to rest, relax, recharge and renew your body, mind and spirit.
Recently, I had the pleasure of chatting with my dear cousin Joy as we discussed plans to meet up this summer. A little older and wiser than me, since our youth, Joy has been the big sister I always wanted. (I confess, I’ve looked up to her my whole life.) Joy, whose middle name San translates to “mountain of good luck,” encouraged me by sharing her daily practice of praying for courage, strength and perseverance, as we shared thoughts on overcoming life’s daily challenges. After our conversation, I was truly grateful for the wisdom of Joy, and I was reminded of the scriptures:
“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ … and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” — Romans 5:1-5
My husband and I are members of Rotary, a club whose motto is “service above self.” This year’s theme is “Create Hope in the World.” According to the new Rotary International president: Research shows that performing acts of kindness is the most effective step anyone can take to protect our sense of well-being and to make us more resilient to all the challenges life throws our way.
God’s end product, hope, makes all the things that we go through in life have new meaning. We are actually cultivating hope as we experience challenges that develop perseverance and shape our character. As Romans 5:5 states: “Hope does not disappoint.” Hope in our hearts can inspire us and motivate us to encourage and bless others who may be facing the same things that we have overcome.
When life’s challenges arise, with God’s help, we can cultivate hope with courage, strength and perseverance.
