JACKIE DAVIS: What are you receiving for Lent?

Happy spring, everyone! We’ve made it through the first week of the new season. I’m looking forward to warmer, brighter days to come.
I hope you have found ways to welcome and enjoy the return of this wonderful season. The sights and sounds are already all around us: the longer, lighter days; the glorious beams of the rising sun; the majestic flying V of the Canada geese overhead; the music of the songbirds in the morning; the tiny flecks of colorful crocuses, pushing their faces skyward; the laughter of children as they return to the playgrounds or ride their bikes around the block. I’m well aware that the "roar" of the lion of winter is predicted to return this weekend, but if / when it does, I’ll light my lovely, spring-scented candles, cozy up under a warm, soft blanket, and enjoy the snow's fleeting beauty until it melts.
Spiritually, I’m enjoying the Lenten season. Truly these days and weeks leading up to Easter are a time of reflection, self-discipline and preparation. Historically, and traditionally, people have often spoken of what they are "giving up" for Lent. I would like to invite you to consider what you can essentially be receiving during this season of spiritual focus.
If all you did was give up your favorite chocolate, or meat, without praying, worshipping, reading God’s word or listening to inspirational messages or music, then you truly missed the blessings and the beauty of spending focused time in God’s presence. There is beauty in denying oneself in order to embrace God’s perfect plan for your life, especially when you consider all that your Savior did for you, and all that he has for you.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." — John 3:16
“Then Jesus said to His disciples, If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” — Matthew 16:24
“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me." — Galatians 2:20
“As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him ... . And you, being dead in your trespasses ... He has made alive together with Him, having forgiven you all trespasses, having wiped out the handwriting of requirements that was against us … He has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross." — Colossians 2:6-7, 13-14
We are still in the season of Lent. I encourage you to make moments of focused time in God’s presence. Prayer with an open Bible is a wonderful conversation with God — you speak, and He answers by His word:
“But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly." — Matthew 6:6
"But from there you will seek the Lord your God, and you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul." — Deuteronomy 4:29
What are you receiving for Lent? God “is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). You’re warmly invited to seek Him today.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
