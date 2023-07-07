JD

“Music and moonlight

Good friends and long nights

It will be all right

If you just love

Bright eyes and laughter

Let the rhythm just catch ya

You’ll find all that you’re after

If you just love

Find a place in an empty space

Yeah, let’s start a party

Dance away all the pain

Ain’t it much better

When we do it together now, now, now

Much better when we do it together now

Turn it up and go give love a chance

Go out and take somebody by the hand

Put on your shoes and find out where you stand

Go take the lead and teach the world to dance

Don’t look back, don’t take a second glance

While life is busy making other plans

Jump off the edge and find out where you land

Go take the lead and teach the world to dance

So much better if the world just danced…

Yeah, we’d be better if the world just danced;

Heartbeats like lightning

Come let the light in

‘Cause that feeling ain’t frightening

When you just love…

Go take the lead and teach the world to dance

So much better if the world just danced…

Yeah, we’d be better if the world just danced ...”

— From “If the World Just Danced,” by Diana Ross, 2021

• • •

Summertime, at last! The air is warm, fresh and clean. We’ve had a reprieve from the drifting wildfire smoke, and the rain left everything fragrant, verdant, lush and beautiful. Right now, the night sky is illuminated by the rare, lovely beams of a full Super Moon, larger, closer and brighter than usual. Be sure to take a moment tonight to appreciate its wonder.

This week, my husband and I were blessed with the opportunity to see the legendary, incomparable, amazing Diana Ross in concert at the Chautauqua Institute. I am a lifelong fan of her music, and this was an incredible night. With a career spanning six decades, Ross took us on a musical walk through time, turning the pages of my life with each video, story, lyric and song. From the Motown sound of the Supremes to the Broadway hits from the “The Wiz” to the jazz of “Lady Sings the Blues” to disco, R&B and pop, her concert did not disappoint. With stunning costume changes, amazing musicians and background singers, and a new album at age 79, Ms. Ross is as beautiful and talented now as she ever was throughout the course of her magnificent career.

One particular music moment stood out for me. Ms. Ross began the song “If the World Just Danced,” and in an instant, the entire amphitheater did just that. From the conga lines in the front, to the streams of people flooding the aisles from the back, people of all ages were smiling, singing, laughing — and dancing. She followed with her classic “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and invited everyone to light up their cell phones like starlight and sing along. We did. It was uplifting, magical and beautiful.

It makes me wonder: instead of arguing, fighting, posting and listening to toxic talk, what “if the world just danced”?

Maybe we’d find more joyful, inspiring, peaceful ways to handle our differences. It’s worth considering.

Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.

