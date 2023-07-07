“Music and moonlight
Good friends and long nights
It will be all right
If you just love
Bright eyes and laughter
Let the rhythm just catch ya
You’ll find all that you’re after
If you just love
Find a place in an empty space
Yeah, let’s start a party
Dance away all the pain
Ain’t it much better
When we do it together now, now, now
Much better when we do it together now
Turn it up and go give love a chance
Go out and take somebody by the hand
Put on your shoes and find out where you stand
Go take the lead and teach the world to dance
Don’t look back, don’t take a second glance
While life is busy making other plans
Jump off the edge and find out where you land
Go take the lead and teach the world to dance
So much better if the world just danced…
Yeah, we’d be better if the world just danced;
Heartbeats like lightning
Come let the light in
‘Cause that feeling ain’t frightening
When you just love…
Go take the lead and teach the world to dance
So much better if the world just danced…
Yeah, we’d be better if the world just danced ...”
— From “If the World Just Danced,” by Diana Ross, 2021
• • •
Summertime, at last! The air is warm, fresh and clean. We’ve had a reprieve from the drifting wildfire smoke, and the rain left everything fragrant, verdant, lush and beautiful. Right now, the night sky is illuminated by the rare, lovely beams of a full Super Moon, larger, closer and brighter than usual. Be sure to take a moment tonight to appreciate its wonder.
This week, my husband and I were blessed with the opportunity to see the legendary, incomparable, amazing Diana Ross in concert at the Chautauqua Institute. I am a lifelong fan of her music, and this was an incredible night. With a career spanning six decades, Ross took us on a musical walk through time, turning the pages of my life with each video, story, lyric and song. From the Motown sound of the Supremes to the Broadway hits from the “The Wiz” to the jazz of “Lady Sings the Blues” to disco, R&B and pop, her concert did not disappoint. With stunning costume changes, amazing musicians and background singers, and a new album at age 79, Ms. Ross is as beautiful and talented now as she ever was throughout the course of her magnificent career.
One particular music moment stood out for me. Ms. Ross began the song “If the World Just Danced,” and in an instant, the entire amphitheater did just that. From the conga lines in the front, to the streams of people flooding the aisles from the back, people of all ages were smiling, singing, laughing — and dancing. She followed with her classic “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and invited everyone to light up their cell phones like starlight and sing along. We did. It was uplifting, magical and beautiful.
It makes me wonder: instead of arguing, fighting, posting and listening to toxic talk, what “if the world just danced”?
Maybe we’d find more joyful, inspiring, peaceful ways to handle our differences. It’s worth considering.
