JACKIE DAVIS: When a legend leaves Earth

“And it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” — Hebrews 9:27-28
“For in this life but few things matter; in this short time that we have here, leaving nothing behind but our honor, the thing we hold most dear.” — Unknown
And from General Colin Powell, former Secretary of State:
“Trust is the glue that holds people together, and is the lubricant that keeps an organization moving forward.”
“You should never be so involved with your position / job that when the position is gone, your entire self-image is gone with it.”
“We need to understand that as a government, in any community, throughout this country, we have no more important obligation than to educate those who are going to replace us.”
We lost a legend this week. A military expert, a general, a distinguished diplomat, a former national security adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State; author, orator, leader, educator, husband, father, friend ... there aren’t enough words to describe the many virtues and accomplishments of the late Colin L. Powell. He was truly a legend among men.
I feel that when legends leave Earth, for a moment in time, across the nation and around the world, governments, corporations, institutions and organizations all pause to recognize the passing of greatness. With Powell’s recent passing, we are still in that moment, as tributes, articles, videos, pictures and endless quotes from him are currently circulating online, through the airwaves, social media and print in overwhelming abundance.
I, like many of you, find myself mourning the loss of this great man, almost like losing someone I knew personally. He had been such a source of inspiration, hope and encouragement to me and countless others for most of my life. As the son of Jamaican immigrants, he set an amazing standard of excellence for Black people everywhere, by rising from humble means to achieve such levels of outstanding accomplishment. He was adamant in expressing the fact that as a Black man, he "climbed on the shoulders" of those who had gone before him. With hard work, tenacity and determination Powell strove to achieve the levels of success we now celebrate while reflecting on his incredible life. I encourage you to read some of his most famous quotes online for a dose of inspiration during this season of national mourning.
When legends like Powell leave Earth, I also believe that they leave behind a charge for us to be better people. They leave behind a "blaze of glory" for us to follow in the pathway of life. When legends leave, they leave with us the reminder to always strive for excellence, and to seek ways to improve how we live and how we serve others in our collective circles of influence.
I invite you to draw hope from the word of God as you do.
“Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith … .” — Hebrews 12:1-2
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published in the Union-Sun & Journal every other Friday.
