We are living in times of uncertainty. The world around us seems to be in a constant state of flux. In countless ways, the things we once counted on, and took for granted, have shifted, transformed or disappeared from our lives altogether.
We’re plagued with new super viruses.
The weather in parts of the country has become almost unrecognizable; right now, there is record breaking snow in southern California, with blizzards and snowdrifts that look much like what we experience here in western New York.
The oceans are rising, and rivers and lakes are drying up.
Creeds, customs, folkways and mores, once a given, have been eliminated or redefined, and for many of an “advanced” age, the definition of such has become almost undefinable.
I write this at the risk of seeming pessimistic, but nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve learned to “walk by faith and not by sight.”
If we look only at the uncertainty of the world around us, we will live in constant fear of the unknown. Like little children, we can fear a dark tunnel on the road ahead without knowing that it’s actually a well-lit passage to the vacation venue that we’ve have been planning for months. If we refuse to study, research, look, listen and learn, then we will keep our minds closed to the positive possibilities, or the necessary changes we must make to alter our circumstances. Nowhere do I find in the word of God that “ignorance is bliss”.
“It is the glory of God to conceal a matter, but the glory of kings is to search out a matter.” (Proverbs 25:2)
“For the Lord gives wisdom: out of his mouth comes knowledge and understanding. Wisdom is the principal thing; Therefore get wisdom. and in all your getting, get understanding.” (Proverbs 4:6-7)
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that gives to all men liberally.” (James 1:5)
“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15)
Learning, listening, reading, researching: they’re all part of gaining wisdom for uncertain times. Trusting that God holds our lives in his “everlasting arms” is part of the assurance that comes from knowing Him, and thanking Him for watching over us and the ones we love. When we praise and worship God, when we listen to, and study His word, we draw closer to Him, and in His presence is “fullness of joy” (Psalm 16:11). The wise, spiritual response to God is gratitude, which is a large part of wisdom for uncertain times.
In the words of the Rev. Dr. David Jeremiah: “Gratitude enhances well-being, and well-being produces a wellspring of goodness for others…Think of some way in which you’ve been blessed. How can you pass it on? There’s a responsibility that comes from being gratefully blessed, and it’s a work of joy. If you’re thankful for the love, grace, forgiveness, and longsuffering (patience) of God to you, extend these same graces to others in your life. Develop a heart that demonstrates the grace of gratitude…As you walk with Christ, God will bless you — and as you’re thankful, He will make you a blessing to others.”
