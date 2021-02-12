There are magical moments that take our breath away. When they occur, we sit or stand in awe and just look or listen, savoring the moments while they last. They don’t have to be grandiose or expensive, extensive or extreme, to make you stop, reflect and realize what’s happening. These magical moments may even leave you with eyes welled up with tears of pure joy: A wedding, a first kiss, a prom, a proposal, a promotion, the words “I love you” spoken for the first time; a warm hug, the sound of children singing, a kite soaring in the summer sky ... and so much more.
I think we can appreciate these magical moments even more when they occur during a global pandemic, when so much of our "normal" existence has been "paused" or put on hold for almost a year now.
I recently had a simple magical moment that gave me a new appreciation for life’s simple gifts. On a Saturday morning, as I was enjoying my first cup of coffee and the winter sunshine, I received a text that contained a recording of my baby grandson’s first words: “mama.” In the recording, my son was gently coaching him through the words in a soft, tender voice, and over and over again the sound of my grandson saying “mama” was music to my ears. I was deeply touched, and I was reminded just how powerful words are. What we speak, and how we speak, matters.
When I first began writing this column, I had begun to see the decline of courtesy, manners and conduct all around. It was just beginning to seep into the tone of societal leaders. Back then, I felt the need to send out a call for “civil conduct” to anyone who would listen, to anyone who would hear. Over the years, the tone of our society, especially since the birth of social media, has taken a downward spiral. Even though times have changed, I’m still shocked by the sound of profanity on the radio, and I have dramatically changed my listening habits as a result. Back then, I had no idea how much further civility would sink, and a decade later my sentiments remain the same.
Now more than ever I believe it’s time that all of us examine the things we think, speak or post on social media. We are each part of a collective society and represent so much more than just ourselves. In any moment, we potentially represent our families, our faith, our nationality and more by our conduct. We potentially represent our school, company, community or country by the things we say and the things we do. The words we speak have power — for good or for evil.
The definition of the word "civil" is “relating to the ordinary people of a country; polite, well-mannered, courteous, civilized, respectful, gracious, pleasant, or refined.” We can be all of these things if we choose to be.
Jesus said “out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” The Bible also says that “life and death are in the power of the tongue, and they that love it will eat its fruit." Let’s remember to choose our words wisely. They reveal what’s in our heart, and they hold more power that we realize.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
