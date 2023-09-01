“Remember now your Creator in the days of your youth, before the difficult days come ... .” — Ecclesiastes 12:1
Remembrance is the action of remembering something; a memory or recollection; the action of remembering those who have passed on, especially in a ceremony; synonymous with commemoration, memory, recognition. — Oxford Dictionary
“‘If we stand tall, it is because we stand on the shoulders of many ancestors.’ This proverb teaches us the importance of studying the past to derive lessons from it for purpose of shaping our future. It reminds us that we are who we are because of those who have come before us. Whatever we identify ourselves with today is because of a lot of work that has been accumulated over time generation after generation.” — Ubuntu African Proverbs
“We, today, stand on the shoulders of our predecessors who have gone before us. We, as their successors, must catch the torch of freedom and liberty passed on to us by our ancestors. We cannot lose in this battle.” — Benjamin E. Mays, civil rights leader and sixth president of Morehouse College
• • •
Happy Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of the summer season. It’s the last hurrah for all that we’ve enjoyed during the past two months: pools, parks, ice cream stands, summer sports, carnivals, campgrounds ... and all the other things that will close for the season after this weekend. Next week, we’ll see the return of school buses as schools open and welcome students back.
The cool days and chilly nights we’ve experienced recently have made me feel that we already crossed into autumn. This morning, my husband and I noticed how many of the trees in our neighborhood have already begun to drop their leaves. Pretty soon, all the fun we had this summer will fade into our memory banks (or our smartphone picture apps).
Memories are an important part of our humanity. I think that’s partly why we try so hard to capture every moment that we can in pictures, music, art and poetry. There is something powerful about remembrance. It helps to shape who we are and to strengthen who we are to become, as people and as a society.
This has been a week of epic remembrance. Our country marked the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech, during the March on Washington, in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Numerous documentaries, broadcasts and services were remembrances of this defining moment in the civil rights movement. Also marked this week was the 50th anniversary of equal payouts for women and men competing in the US Open. Tennis legend Billie Jean King observed, “While we celebrate today, our work is far from done… . Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation.”
Remembrance causes us to reflect on how far we’ve come as a nation, while also inspiring us to strive for greater excellence as we go forward. Let’s always make time for remembrance. It’s an important part of who we are.
