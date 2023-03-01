The other day our dog Lola issued a demand that I take her out for a walk in the freezing cold. As all dog owners know, our canine housemates have a particular way of staring at us that pushes all our guilt buttons, even when it is 20 degrees outside. Lola is especially good at this. So equipped with my heaviest coat, a leash, and a pair of plastic bags, off we went for a stroll around the neighborhood.
A few blocks along I noticed a flag that someone had run up the pole in his front yard. It read: “Trump 2024, F%@# Your Feelings!” Well, except on the flag the four-letter-word that begins with F had all its letters included.
I spent the rest of the walk thinking about the meaning of this proudly-flown flag on a quiet street in Lockport.
Displaying flags and signs for political candidates is a fine American tradition. In 2020 I had a Joe Biden sign on my front lawn. I had it made with the slogan, “Bring Back Decency.” People fly political flags over their homes to tell us they feel strongly about an issue that affects us all, from "Black Lives Matter" to "Don’t Take my Guns". We are a democracy and this is what democracies do.
Even more people fly the flag of the Buffalo Bills during the football season. That’s a fine local tradition in which hundreds of families participate. People here are passionate about the Bills.
Yet somehow we have all managed to do this, for years, without any need to add on “F%@# the Patriots.”
I wondered what goes on in the mind of someone who thinks it’s cool to fly one of the most obscene words in the English language in front of all the neighborhood’s children. At some point some young mother is going to hear the small voice of a new reader in the backseat asking, “Mommy what does F%@# mean?”
This is what Trump zealotry has become now. People think their need to be offensive to their neighbors is more important than their neighborhood’s children.
After Lola and I got home I checked to see how much one of those flags costs: $9.95 (plus tax) on Amazon. For an additional $7 you can get a different version of the flag that also includes the image of Trump himself flipping off the neighborhood with both hands. I guess we can be grateful to have been spared that.
The other thing I learned on Amazon is that the Trump flag, like almost all Trump merchandise, is manufactured in China. While the chatter is all America First, the money still goes to Beijing.
My neighbor’s Trump obscenity flag is not the only one on his flag pole. Flying just above it is an American flag, tattered and torn as if it was put up many years ago and then just ignored. As any good American Legion member will tell you, flying a tattered American flag is not an act of patriotism. It is actually a violation of the U.S. flag code: "The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."
It's too bad that the owner of the Trump obscenity flag didn’t put his $9.95 toward a new American flag instead, one actually made in the U.S.A.
I own a U.S. flag. It was a gift to me from my mother before she died. She arranged for it to be flown over the U.S. Capitol in my father’s memory after his death. My father was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II. He believed in patriotism of the real kind. The flag my mother gave me is one of the most valuable family keepsakes that I own. I will never let that flag fly tattered. I will never let it fly next to a flag with the word “F%@#” on it. Because that is not how we show respect for our country.
The Trump obscenity flag, so proudly flown by our neighbor, tells us a good deal about where political extremism can take a person. It says a good deal about the state of our politics in 2023.
As for what to do about it, I think Lola had the right idea. After sniffing around a bit she hopped up into the front yard where the flag flies overhead, left behind a giant puddle of fresh yellow snow for the flag’s owner, and just walked on. And she seemed to care not at all if it hurt anyone’s feelings.
