JIM SHULTZ: A new start for Lockport schools?

Change is finally coming to Lockport City School District — maybe.
Last week, superintendent Michelle Bradley announced her resignation, after 11 years in the job. It was time. Our schools can’t have a superintendent who lies to the public, as Bradley did about the contracting for the district’s $2.7 million facial recognition system. In April an audit by the New York State Comptroller directly contradicted Bradley’s insistence that she had sought competitive bids for the project. Afterwards I went before the board of education and called on her to leave.
As she does leave, however, we should be appreciative of her 34 years of service in our schools, starting out as an elementary school teacher. She is also doing our community a favor by leaving gracefully.
Bradley’s resignation comes just weeks after a school board election that demonstrated a clear mandate for change. The two newcomers who were elected, Tracy Caruso and Sterling Pierce, have both pledged a commitment to accountability and community engagement. Those are two things badly lacking in the district today. Caruso, who came in first by a wide margin, has been a forceful critic of the district on issues such as bullying, the facial recognition fiasco, and the My Brother’s Keeper program.
On the other hand, the only current board member on the ballot, Leslie Tobin, came within three votes of being ousted. Voter approval of the district budget was also the lowest of any school district in the area.
None of this is a vote of confidence in how the district is being run. All of this — along with the presence of other recently-elected board members — means that we finally have a chance to bring much-needed change and a fresh perspective to the Lockport district.
That change needs to begin right now with how we select our new superintendent.
To help us understand what lies ahead I spoke with someone uniquely positioned to offer insight and wisdom. Bruce Fraser led the Lockport district as its superintendent from 2001-2006. He served before that as principal of Lockport High School and in the years since he has been tapped four times to serve as interim superintendent in other area districts (he has ruled out doing that here in Lockport).
According to Fraser, there are three big decisions ahead:
1. Who will be the interim superintendent?
Bradley’s resignation does not take effect until September and it could easily be early next year before we have a new, permanent superintendent. That means that the board will need to name an interim superintendent to run the district after Bradley leaves. Who that person is, is very important. This cannot just become a backdoor way to sneak someone in from within the current administration.
“This situation screams out for outside expertise,” says Fraser. “An experienced outsider can assess current district operations, tackle several existing problems, and help assure that a new superintendent has every opportunity for a successful entry.” He also noted, “When a superintendent departs suddenly in the midst of some controversy, an experienced outsider provides time to calm the waters within a community.”
I believe it is absolutely essential that this decision be made by the incoming board and its new members, not snuck in by those who are headed out the door at the end of the month. Our newly-elected members will take their seats in just a few weeks. If the current board tries to jam through an appointment before then, that interim superintendent will be cursed with the stench of illegitimacy from the start. That is the last thing the district needs right now.
2. How to assure a wide search for superintendent candidates?
According to Fraser, the Lockport district hasn’t conducted a serious national search for a superintendent since the 1980s. “You want to attract the broadest array of candidates possible,” he said. That means going beyond those within the district who may apply for the job. Some districts use national advertising or search firms to find candidates. Others seek help from BOCES. But Lockport’s search needs to be a serious one, not a pretend one designed to install an insider.
3. How will we screen the candidates and select the new superintendent?
In the end it will be up to the board of education to select the new superintendent — but the process needs to involve a lot more people than just the members of the board. In my view, to provide legitimacy and transparency, the Lockport board should appoint a screening committee made up of both board members and a diverse representation of our community. That committee would evaluate candidates in an open way, with community input, and make its recommendation to the board.
I asked Fraser what we should be looking for in a new superintendent. “The person needs experience working in a diverse community, and needs to be committed to engaging with parents and other community organizations that provide services for our students."
Picking a new superintendent will be the most important decision that the school district makes for many years to come. It will shape the education of a whole new generation of Lockport children. The district is in desperate need of a fresh start with new leadership. The opportunity to have that is right in front of us. But we are going to have to insist on it.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
