June brought a week of hard tragedies here in our small community astride the Erie Canal.
It began on the block where I reside with the unfathomable news that one of our neighbors, Diane Fermoile McAvoy, had been killed by her own brother. Diane was a steady presence here. We saw her almost every day, on her bicycle as she rode to visit her elderly mother, or on one her brisk walks with her daughter. Many people half her age would have trouble matching her athletic pace.
We were neighbors who spoke about our town, and family, and the joy of seeing our neighborhood children playing in the street. It was Diane who suggested that the Union-Sun & Journal publish a profile of our 100-year-old, bicycle-riding neighbor, Walter Brewer. I was out of town last week when Diane’s memorial service was held but I hear it was packed with the people who knew her, helping her family remember in their grief that she was widely loved.
In that same awful week a teenage boy climbed up on the bridge where Cold Springs Road crosses the canal, threw himself into the water below and ended a life that had really only begun. His death was an urgent reminder that we live in a nation, and in a community, with a rampant mental health crisis among our young. Sometimes it is expressed in silent suffering and sometimes in acts like this one, on a bridge many of us have traveled many times.
It was just a few days later when a third local tragedy made Lockport national news, the capsizing of a boat inside the Lockport Cave and the death of one of its passengers as his horrified wife looked on. It was terrible. It was also surreal for the rest of us to see that familiar path down by the locks splashed across the nation’s television screens.
My family, like many families here, have been in that cave and on that same boat. It was cool, but it was also apparently not as safe as it should have been. Now we await the cascade of inevitable legal actions that will take aim at its owners and likely bring a unique local tourist attraction to its end.
Tragedies like these remind us of the ways in which they affect not only those who lost the most, but in a different way affect an entire community. They remind us that we are woven together and that a thread pulled loose at one end alters the whole.
But this has also been a week that offered other reminders of the ways in which we are joined not only in tragedy but in joy as well.
Last Friday morning, hundreds of parents, grandparents, and other family gathered in the cafeteria at Charles Upson Elementary School to celebrate the graduation of four classes of squirmy, happy kindergartners (my eldest granddaughter among them). Their sweet young voices belted out the theme song from the movie Sing. A display of photographs of their school year adventures — from art projects to baby chickens — was projected onto a large screen. Our new school district superintendent, Mathis Calvin, sat quietly in the back, taking it all in and seeking no fanfare for himself.
One of the school’s four kindergarten teachers, Megan Cain, is now retiring after more than three decades of service to our schools and she was honored by her fellow teachers. The youngest of those teachers recounted that she too had been in Cain’s kindergarten class as a girl. What a beautiful full circle from one generation to the next. Looking out on the gathered families, Cain paraphrased Dr. Seuss, “I will not be sad that it is over but happy that it happened.” This too is Lockport.
Later that evening Lockport’s families gathered once more, this time at the Historic Palace Theatre for the annual dance recital of the Diane Mulvey Dance Studio (this one included both my granddaughters). Dozens of girls and a few brave boys, from pre-schoolers to teens, danced amazingly. The seats were filled.
The ever-cheerful Bob Ray, who volunteers at the Palace, was there at the door dressed in a tuxedo and derby to greet people. What a gift it is to our town to have such a shared spectacle involving so many of our children.
This is what life is: an unpredictable mix of profound loss and sorrow along with great joy and pride. All of these events, the horrible and the beautiful, all in Lockport and all in the space of little more than a week, remind us how we are connected as a community.
In a country and in a time in which the shared bonds between us seem ever more frayed, paying attention to the ways in which we are joined has never been more important.
