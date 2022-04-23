JIM SHULTZ: … As I was saying

On Wednesday evening I went to the public meeting of the Lockport Board of Education. I went to speak directly to the board about the damaging findings of a new state audit of the district’s controversial $2.7 million facial recognition surveillance system. That one-year investigation by the New York State Comptroller concluded, among other things, that district officials had seriously misled the public about how the system was purchased.
I know that district officials don’t like to talk about this topic. It has made the district a national story, and an embarrassing one. What I did not expect was that my comments would trigger the board to adjourn the meeting, scurry off to a private room, and have security threaten me with arrest if I did not back away from the microphone.
My crime was exceeding the 180 seconds that the board allots to taxpayers who want to speak to them. I was told I was keeping others from speaking. There was only one other parent signed up to speak that night and she asked the board to reassign her three minutes to me to let me finish (she later told them they were cowards for not listening). Instead they threatened to turn me over to Lockport Police. For our board of education, apparently grandfathers armed with uncomfortable facts are a security threat.
Here are the facts we learned from the Comptroller’s audit, the facts that our board of education did not want to hear on Wednesday.
One of the most disturbing is that district superintendent Michelle Bradley blatantly lied to the press and the public about how the district handed out $2.7 million worth of contracts for the system — contracts paid for with our tax dollars. I do not make such a charge lightly but here is what Ms. Bradley told the Buffalo News last year:
"Despite repeated incorrect claims to the contrary, the fact is that the Aegis System was purchased through a competitive bidding process." (Buffalo News, March 5, 2021)
After examining district records, the state comptroller concluded just the opposite:
“The District sought no competition prior to awarding the facial recognition software license agreement.” (Comptroller audit, page 17)
Why is this important? Competitive bidding is how we keep public contracts from being turned into sweetheart deals doled out behind closed doors, and how we assure that the public’s dollars are wisely spent. The school district simply handed the contract over to SNTech, a sketchy Canadian company desperate to make its first sale. It bought the pretty words of its salesman, the same man who had misrepresented himself as an independent security consultant. There was no competitive bidding, no analysis of alternatives. And then the superintendent lied to us to cover it up.
Later district officials tried out another lie. They told auditors that they were “under the impression” that the lucrative contract had been competitively bid, even though it had not been. Seriously, they claimed that they could not recall how they contracted out $2.7 million? What would happen if the seniors at Lockport High School tried that — if they just stopped showing up for class on Mondays and told the district they were “under the impression” that Monday classes were cancelled for the rest of the year? Since truth doesn’t matter, why not?
From the day our kindergartners start school we try to teach them that lying is wrong. Should we simply accept it from the person we pay more than $200,000 per year to run their schools? What else is the superintendent lying to us about?
The district’s facial recognition boondoggle was never designed to keep our children safe. It was based on the ridiculous premise that district officials could predict in advance who a school shooter would be and use the system to spot him. But in fact, what the system did was put our students in more danger. It triggered so many false gun alerts that at one point the company told the district to ignore the warnings entirely. If any one of those warnings had reached Lockport Police Department the chief said it would be treated as a live-shooter situation, sending police into school hallways looking for a gun. All it would take is for one student in the wrong place to reach for his phone and we could have had a horrific tragedy on our hands. There is a reason that state lawmakers smartly shut it down in 2020.
People here work hard to pay the taxes that district officials wasted on all this foolishness. The district may as well have gone out and bought 27 houses worth $100,000 apiece and burned them to the ground. It would have been the same waste of money. That $2.7 million was supposed to be invested in computers and other technology to benefit our students, the way other districts did. It was not supposed to be squandered on a sweetheart deal for a company in Canada, or to play pretend with our students’ safety. Now those funds are gone.
District officials announced last week that they were “pleased” with the Comptroller's report. How can you be pleased with an audit that describes in detail how you misled the public? How can you be pleased about wasting $2.7 million? How much more evidence do we need that it is time for a change?
It is time for Superintendent Bradley to step aside and make way for a leader who doesn’t lie to taxpayers and parents to excuse away a $2.7 million mistake. It is time to elect new people to the board of education who understand that their job is to oversee district administrators, not make excuses for them. It is time to clean house on Beattie Avenue. School elections are May 17. Vote.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
