No institution in our community is more important to our families than the Lockport public school system. For 13 years our children live their lives and build their futures in our local schools. What happens there matters.
And it has been evident for some time that the Lockport Board of Education is in need of some serious change.
Our school district wasted $2.7 million on its foolish facial recognition cameras. Our former superintendent openly lied about how that system was purchased. School district officials applied for a giant state grant that was supposed to support Black families, but never bothered to speak to any member of our Black community about how the money should be used.
All of these episodes (and others) are the product of arrogance by a small group of people who have come to see the school district as their personal fiefdom. This is not what we need from the people who oversee our children’s schools. What we need is openness, listening, and problem solving.
Fortunately, things have been changing. We have a group of newer board members who are asking good questions — about issues like bullying and about children who are falling behind.
We have a new superintendent, Mathias Calvin, who is a breath of fresh air in his openness to the community and commitment to put our children first.
Next Tuesday that movement for change is on the ballot in the annual elections to the Lockport Board of Education. Seven candidates are running for three seats. But our school elections are not exactly democracy at its best.
First, the vast majority of parents and taxpayers just ignore these elections entirely. Every year, nine of 10 voters don’t bother to show up.
Second, that low turnout means that, for the most part, our school board members are selected behind closed doors by a three-person committee of the Lockport Education Association, the local teachers union. Here is how that works.
Low turnout means that most of the people who do vote are school employees and their families, and most of them vote for whomever that small committee endorses. Last week in an email to teachers the LEA political action committee explained, “Trustees usually can win a seat with just 500 votes.” That is in a district with nearly 5,000 students.
Normally before it makes its endorsements, that small union committee invites all of the candidates in for an interview and listens to what they have to say. But not this year. This year the tiny committee only spoke with three of the candidates — the same three it endorsed.
Who did the committee refuse to hear from? It didn’t bother to interview any of the four women running for board seats. Nor could it be bothered to speak with any of the minority candidates. Unless you were both white and a man, the LEA committee wasn’t interested in hearing from you at all.
I wonder how teachers across the district feel about being represented in that way.
This is not the process you use to find good school board members. This is the political manipulation you use if you are part of a small group trying desperately to retain control of the local school district. It is shameful.
To be clear, I love Lockport teachers and I support unions. But this smacks of exactly the culture of arrogance that we need to put behind us.
In fact, the four women who the LEA couldn’t be bothered to interview are all excellent candidates for the board. This starts with Renee Cheatham. No member of the school board has been more tireless and consistent in looking out for our children than Renee, even when it has meant standing up to an old guard. Renee is a genuine leader. We are lucky to have her on the school board and we should reelect her.
I also respect and admire Teria Young, Geneva Johnson and Shannon Patterson. They each have a lengthy record as volunteers in our community and in our schools. Each is also a strong advocate for more openness and more listening to the community, which is what we need.
You can only vote for three candidates but I suggest looking to these four strong mothers for your top picks.
If you want to learn more about the candidates, tonight at 6 p.m. there will be a candidates forum in the auditorium at Lockport High School. This time everyone running is invited. The forum will also be broadcast live by LCTV and available to watch later on its website. In addition, you can find written statements from all of the candidates posted on the school district’s website.
Who runs our schools will affect the lives of our children for many years to come. Voting in next Tuesday’s school board election takes about 20 minutes. I encourage everyone: get informed, make a choice, and do your part to keep our school district moving forward.
