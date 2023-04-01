As long-time readers of this column know, one thing that really ticks me off is when people in positions of power lie, cheat, or abuse that power at our expense. One such battle that I have been fighting for two years has just resulted in a legal settlement with Walmart, over its price fixing scheme on Cheerios cereal during the early stages of the Covid pandemic.
Under this settlement you and your family are entitled to pick up two large, family-size boxes for free, while supplies last. Here is the story.
During the start of the pandemic in 2020 there were two essential products that were famously in short supply (here in Lockport and around the country): toilet paper and Cheerios. When boxes of the cereal did appear on the shelf at our local Walmart I noticed that they had been marked up by at least $1 per box over what Tops was charging when they had the cereal in stock.
I wanted to know why. What I found was a giant corporate scam.
Walmart had deliberately used the Cheerios scarcity to price-gouge consumers. After a little research I discovered that New York has a consumer protection law that specifically prohibits this, so I went searching for a lawyer who could help me bring a class action case against the giant corporation.
I found an ally in Mr. Spencer Howe, a partner in the Buffalo law firm Dewey, Cheatham and Howe, which specializes in consumer protection law. He told me that the case against Walmart was strong. In particular it was easy to demonstrate that Walmart’s price gouging of Cheerios had directly harmed families.
“We have sworn testimony from the mothers of toddlers who say they were forced to try to get their children to eat Raisin Bran as a substitute,” he wrote in our court filing. “Can you imagine, on top of having no day care and having all your kids at home during a pandemic, you also don’t have Cheerios?”
Our case took time to move through the courts, but last week Judge Leslie Dinkus of the Buffalo Supreme Court issued her ruling in our favor. Since it is impossible to document who specifically was unable to afford Walmart’s inflated Cheerios prices during the pandemic, the court settled on a different form of restitution. Walmart must provide Cheerios for free (a two-box limit per family) to the first 500 customers who present a copy of that court order to the store management.
To help people do that, I am copying the judge’s order below. The first 500 people who clip or copy this column and present it to the store manager, Robert Fickle, will be given their two complimentary family-size boxes (note: milk is not included). The offer expires April 20th.
Here is the Supreme Court order:
ORDER OF THE BUFFALO SUPREME COURT IN THE MATTER OF:
JIM SHULTZ VS. THE WALMART CORPORATION
WHEREAS: The Walmart Corporation has been found to have price-gouged consumers of Cheerios breakfast cereal during the Covid pandemic during 2020-2021.
WHEREAS: Families suffered serious egregious harm, including having to coax their toddler children (unsuccessfully in 90% of reported cases) to eat Raisin Bran and other healthy cereals against their wishes. This was on top of having no day care and having all their children at home.
WHEREAS: It is not logistically feasible to identify the specific families harmed in order to provide precise restitution.
ORDERED: The Walmart Corporation shall make legal restitution to injured families in the form of providing two family size boxes of Cheerios cereal at no charge to the first five hundred consumers who provide a copy of this order to the manager of their local Walmart store.
ORDERED: On presentation of the order, store management shall also make apology to those consumers in the form of admitting that the store behaved very badly and is deeply ashamed. Store management shall also advise any children present that they should never be bad like Walmart was.
ORDERED: This restitution requirement shall not be construed to also require the offering of milk to accompany the boxes of Cheerios cereal, or bananas.
DATED: March 29, 2023
THE HONORABLE LESLIE DINKUS
JUSTICE OF THE BUFFALO SUPREME COURT OF NEW YORK STATE
One additional legal point here: Happy April Fools Day!
