JIM SHULTZ: Election lies and political trickery

We are at the hectic end of the local election season. Our mailboxes are filling up with campaign mailers that most of us won’t read. The number of politician lawn signs around us grows daily. This is also the point in the political season when we need to be most vigilant as citizens about shady acts from those seeking our votes.
Let’s begin with a recent campaign mailing from local attorney John Ottaviano, who is running for Niagara County Judge. This is an extremely powerful public position. If elected, he would have the power to put people in jail for life. He would be able to make people pay small fortunes in civil suits. It is a position for which trust and integrity are essential.
Mr. Ottaviano’s new mailing declares in bold letters: “The ONLY Candidate Endorsed by Active Law Enforcement.” The problem is that his claim to voters is completely false.
His opponent in the race is another Lockport attorney, Michael Benedict. Mr. Benedict has been endorsed by several law enforcement organizations. This includes the Western New York Police Association. The membership of that group includes officers serving in the Niagara County Sheriff’s office as well as the police departments in Lockport, Lewiston and Niagara Falls.
Mr. Ottaviano’s mailing tells us one of two things: He either does not consider those officers to be “active law enforcement” (a serious insult to women and men in uniform) or he has simply chosen to tell us a lie that he thinks will help him win. It is up to Mr. Ottaviano to tell us which.
Then there are the strange manipulations around the Working Families Party candidates for several offices on next week’s ballot. The WFP candidate for the city of Lockport’s seat in the Niagara County Legislature is Richard Abbott, a longtime member of the Common Council. Mr. Abbott began his local political career as a registered Democrat, then later switched to being a Republican. Earlier this year, in the run-up to his campaign for legislator, he changed his party registration once more, officially becoming a member of the Working Families Party.
There is nothing illegal about hopscotching from one party to another. Mr. Abbott defended his multiple moves a week ago here in the Union-Sun & Journal: “Last time I knew in America you could run in the party of your choice.”
Fair enough. Perhaps Mr. Abbott is being sincere. Maybe he woke up one morning and decided that he no longer felt comfortable being a Republican. Perhaps he decided that he just felt more at home in a political party with a manifesto that calls for cutting police funds and ending private health insurance, and which enthusiastically supports Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
Or, maybe the reason Mr. Abbott, his family and his friends all swapped their party registrations this year over to the WFP was so they could crowd into its tiny primary (53 voters) and masquerade Mr. Abbott as something he is not, but which he thought would help him in his race to unseat current 13th district legislator Anita Mullane.
This is just one of a list of strange manipulations involving the WFP line in Lockport. In the 4th Ward, 18-year-old Sienna Marren woke up one morning to discover that she is listed on the ballot as the WFP candidate for alderwoman. She told the Union-Sun & Journal earlier this month that she knew nothing about it and never submitted or signed any papers to run. Who is behind that shady act of political manipulation, because they thought it might help someone else get elected?
To be clear, I am sure that Mr. Ottaviano and Mr. Abbott are both very fine men who love their families and love their community. Ms. Mullane and Mr. Benedict do as well. That is not the point. The point is this: Dozens of honorable women and men across Niagara County — Republicans and Democrats alike — have managed to wage campaigns this year with complete integrity. They have not lied to us. They have not made a sport out of gaming democracy.
As we head to the polls, it is useful to remember this: The manner in which politicians wage their campaigns sends an important message about how they think about power and what they are willing to do to get their hands on it. When we see politicians engaged in these kinds of lies and manipulations, it is a warning. Entrusting powerful public authority into the hands of people who are that hungry for it is usually a bad idea.
Jim Shultz is a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz716@gmail.com.
