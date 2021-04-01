For nearly a week, the Suez Canal in Egypt, one of the main commercial arteries in the world, was blocked by a cargo ship the length of the Empire State Building. The stranded freighter, Ever Given, resisted every high-technology effort used to free it, until a solution arrived from an unlikely source, workers here at the Erie Canal in Lockport.
As they watched a news report last week about the stranded ship, the workers at the Lockport facility suddenly came up with an old idea. “We were just kicking around a bunch of crazy ideas when it hit us — mules!” said Ronald Logan, a canal employee for more than 20 years.
During the height of the Erie Canal’s operation in the 1800s, before the age of engines, barges and boats were towed along the canal by mules. Logan says that there was more to it than just dragging the boats east and west. “Those boats used to get stuck in the canal all the time, if there was a big wind or a driver who didn’t know what they were doing.” In response, the Erie Canal’s overseers at the time came up with a technique called "two-mules and the counter-clockwise twist."
“When boats in the canal got stuck diagonally between the two sides, they took a pair of mules and put them on opposite sides of the canal. Then they tied them with rope to the opposite ends of the boat,” said Logan. The tug of the mules would pull the stuck boats back to straight and send them on their way in a matter of minutes.
Another canal worker, Sharon Edwards, a Lockport native and self-confessed mule geek, told me, “I saw all those Egyptian engineers struggling to get some action with bulldozers and tugboats and I remembered that the mule was originally bred in Egypt. The pharaohs used them to haul the rocks around to build the pyramids. Mules are wicked strong.” Today Egypt still has the single largest mule population in the world, used for primarily for agriculture and in building construction.
The canal team in Lockport went to work and constructed a rough wooden model of the stuck ship at a scale one hundredth actual size, about 14 feet. “Because the canal is still drained right now for the winter it was perfect,” Logan told me. “With some rocks tossed in we got the model stuck on the bottom just like in the Suez.”
Then came the challenge of replicating the force of the mules. “It’s really a shame that we don’t have a mule population around anymore,” said Edwards. “But that was OK because we needed a smaller animal anyway to match the smaller scale of the boat. My sister has a pair of Labradors who are insane for chasing balls. Nothing will stop them. So we used Dandy and Doodle.”
The team at the Lockport canal office gathered just after dawn last Thursday to try their experiment. Each dog was tied with a harness to a rope attached at opposite ends of the stranded model of the Suez ship — one dog in Upson Park and the other across the canal. On a count of three, yellow tennis balls were thrown hard in front of each at the same time. Dandy and Doodle’s pulling quickly moved the ship back to straight where it began to float once again.
“It worked like a charm,” said Logan. “We did it three times just to be sure, and Sharon filmed it on her iPhone.” The Lockport team found an email on-line for the Taiwanese shipping company that owns the Ever Given and sent it a copy of the video along with a drawing and specifications for how to replicate the same move at a scale 100 times larger.
“Obviously, we knew they were going to need a lot of mules, about 100 hitched to each end of the ship.” Edwards told me. “But seriously, finding 200 mules in Egypt is like finding 200 slices of pizza in Lockport. It’s not all that hard.”
The team received a thank you email back but never heard more. Then on Monday of this week they saw the CNN live coverage of more than 200 mules being hitched to the stranded ship. Over the course of almost an hour Egyptian engineers tried several different movements with the animals until the ship was freed back into the center of Suez.
“We were cheering our heads off!” said Logan. “And in the end it was the old Erie Canal counter-clockwise twist that did it. Unbelievable!”
On Tuesday the Egyptian government sent a proclamation by Federal Express to the Lockport Erie Canal office. The gold embossed certificate reads: “To the Erie Canal Workers whose ingenious engineering fete reopened the Suez Canal. Sometimes the old ways are still the best ways.”
Logan says the proclamation, along with the wooden model of the ship and video of the test run at Upson Park, will be featured this spring in the Erie Canal Museum on the Lockport Locks. “We couldn’t be more proud of our local canal workers,” said Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. “Reopening the Suez Canal, just another day’s work in Lockport, New York!”
• • •
Happy April Fools' to everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. April Fools' Day is his favorite holiday. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.