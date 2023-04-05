Greetings from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Before the pandemic I traveled often. Several times a year I would fly off for weeks at a time to strange places where most Americans don’t go, places like Azerbaijan, Mozambique, and Turkmenistan. I would go there for my longtime work helping UNICEF develop its national campaigns for children’s rights.
Then came Covid. I still traveled to strange far-off places — Serbia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and others. But then I was doing it over Zoom from my basement in Lockport.
Suddenly millions of people all over the world found themselves working from their living rooms, kitchens, or spare closets. My favorite moment in those early days was during a webinar I was leading for 50 UNICEF staff in Belgrade. As someone’s cat jumped onto their lap I suggested that all of us go and grab our pets and show them off together on camera. That never happened in an office.
But now I am traveling once more, in the real way.
There is something surreal about a 31-hour journey to the other side of the planet. The clock becomes irrelevant. What time is it really when the place you left and the place you are going are 12 hours apart?
On my way to Nepal two weeks ago I had an eight-hour layover in Doha, the middle eastern city where the soccer World Cup was just played. Qatar marked the occasion by creating one of the most over-the-top airports in the world. That includes a large indoor forest right in the terminal. It has real trees, but fake grass.
Then there is the magic of Kathmandu.
Nepal is a small country of 30 million people, sandwiched in between the two most enormous countries on Earth, China and India, each one with more than 1 billion people. Nepal is home to Mt. Everest. It is the birthplace of the Buddha. and it is where I spent 10 days working once more with UNICEF and trying not to get killed crossing some of the most chaotic streets you will find anywhere in the world.
One thing that travel does is let you see how other people in the world practice their religions.
I spent a free morning at the ancient Hindu temple of Pashupatinath. It’s a giant spread-out complex of statues and shrines that dates back as far as far as 400 BC. and today it is where the devout come to cremate their loved ones atop open fires.
Along with hundreds of other onlookers, I watched the ritual of families bringing the bodies of mothers, fathers, and children to the bank of the sacred river. Their bodies are draped in white cloth and each family member, children included, takes turns carefully washing the feet of the dead. Then the body is dramatically placed upon a burning pyre of stacked wood and straw.
“It’s about honoring the finality of death,” a young man explained to me.
That same afternoon and just a few miles away, I visited the giant Buddhist temple, Bouddha Stupa. At first sight it looks like a giant, white, upside-down soup bowl of a building, a block wide and right in the middle of the busy city center. The street around the temple is a huge circle filled with hundreds of people strolling slowly together all in the same direction. The temple’s tall peak possesses a giant pair of piercing eyes that stare down on the people passing by.
Across from it sits a Buddhist monastery. I removed my shoes, walked in, and sat down to listen to the chanting of the monks. Buddhist temples and monasteries don’t have pews. People just sit on the floor. They also don’t have crucifixes of a tortured Jesus. They have enormous and colorful statues of the Buddha, who always looks relaxed and cheerful.
Last weekend I boarded a plane once again, to fly here to Kuala Lumpur, also to work with UNICEF. These two capital cities of Asia could hardly be more different. As I write this it is dawn and I am looking out the 50th floor window of my hotel room, at a sea of modern skyscrapers all around me. These include the two enormous, round Petronas twin towers, taller even than the New York towers were.
Malaysia is a largely Muslim nation and through my open window I hear the early morning call to prayer broadcast over loudspeakers. It is Ramadan now, the month-long holy season of fasting and prayer. From now until April 21 Muslims here won’t eat from dawn to dusk. Then they will celebrate together with a meal in the evening.
With a 12-hour time difference between here and home there isn’t much of a window to speak to my granddaughters (they have early bedtimes). Last night I finally had a chance to chat with them via video. It was early morning in Lockport and I showed them out the window how it was already nighttime here. That seemed to impress Bella, who is 5. “So probably when we go to bed tonight it will be morning there.” She’s a very bright little girl.
It is a privilege to travel. I am deeply grateful that my work has allowed me to see most of the world. But at the end of next week, my work in Asia will finally be done and back on airplanes I will go. Home to Lockport. Home to my family. Home to my morning walks with Lola the dog in the Nature Trail and my afternoon bike rides to Steamworks for coffee. and I will be deeply grateful for all of that as well.
