Lockport and the area around us are full of all kinds of local treasures that are well known — the Palace theater to see wonderful local performances, Steamworks to grab a great coffee by the canal, the Lockport Nature Trail as a getaway into the woods, and more.
But not all of our community’s treasures are so well-known. As we are all out and about in our beautiful summer weather here are five of my favorite local treasures, an eclectic variety of them.
The Kitchen. Hundreds of Lockportians drive by The Kitchen (at the corner of Washburn and Elmwood) all the time and have never stopped in to try the food. It’s excellent, fresh and homemade. The owner and cook, Angela “Angel” Woods, serves up everything from burgers to wings, plus pork, steak, barbecue and salmon, just to name a few things on her huge menu. Last week I stopped in for a big take-out plate of sauteed shrimp with fresh cooked vegetables over curried rice. It was amazing and enough food to feed me twice. Everything is fresh and her prices are as reasonable as anything you’ll find in town. The Kitchen has been open for six years. Angela says her food is “fresh food not fast food” and her motto is “live, love, eat.”
The gift shop at the Erie Canal Discovery Center. It was the big red wax lips that hooked me the first time I went in. You will find that and much more in the museum gift shop at the corner of Ontario and Church streets. This includes a whole shelf of candy you may not have seen since you were a kid. Along with chewable wax lips you will find chewable moustaches, Necco mints, Smarties bracelets and more, all priced at 93 cents apiece. You can also find Lockport books, stickers and magnets, and local maple syrup in small glass bottles shaped like maple leaves. The store also has wonderful matted photos of the Erie Canal by the terrific local photographer Lee Williams, and candles made from real beeswax. It’s a cool place to surprise a child with a candy they’ve never seen or to buy a Lockport gift to share when headed out of town.
The Lockport Canal Loop. Looking for a nice walk right in the center of Lockport? Here is great scenic loop that few people take advantage of. Begin on Canal Street above the locks, then walk down the long hill through Upson Park and behind the canal maintenance facility to the Exchange Street lift bridge. Walk to the right, across the bridge, then turn right again on Market Street up the hill past the headquarters of Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises (another local treasure) until you see the entrance to Josephine Carveth Packet Park. There is a nice dirt trail that leads you through tall trees and under the upside-down railroad bridge, to the rushing waters of the spillway at the foot of the locks. From there you will find an easy path back up to the locks and then a myriad of stairways and foot bridges that will lead you right back to where you began. It is a glorious 45-minute stroll and a great escape right in the heart of downtown. It’s fun with kids too!
The band Welcome Distraction. The first time I heard this local band was at an outdoor performance at the Kenan Center in June and they blew me away. They do killer covers from old to new, the kind that make you remember why you loved the song to begin with but that also offer up the band’s own musical fire power. Their REO Speedwagon-close at Kenan was fierce. I saw them again at Summer Sizzler two weeks ago where they served up a stunning cover of Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones. Welcome Distraction, featuring local talents Shaine Covell, Rich Covell, Joe McCarthy, Brian McCarthy and Jimmy Kanalley, will be playing at Locktoberfest and other venues around town. Keep an eye out for them!
A World Without Humans. Have you ever wondered what the world would look like if humans just disappeared and Nature took over again? You can actually see this for yourself, right here in Lockport, with a walk down the northern end of Hawley Street, between Outwater Drive and Glenwood Avenue. That last block of the street was closed down by the city sometime in the 1980s and blocked off by large cement barriers. Nature has long since taken over. The pavement is slowly dissolving and all manner of plants have taken its place. About half way down the hill the street is almost gone entirely, replaced with a jungle of wild blackberry bushes that are just beginning to sprout ripe fruit. In place of the automobile there are hawks, deer and silence. It’s a good reminder that while humans need Nature, Nature does just fine (much better actually) without us. Take a stroll through a world without humans.
Those are my five hidden Lockport gems. I am sure there are many more. Happy summer everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
