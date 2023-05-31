As any child who has just shed their training wheels knows, riding a bicycle is like flying without ever leaving the ground. Summer is almost here and with it we begin Lockport’s glorious season of bike riding.
I have been an avid bicycle rider since I was a child and everywhere that I have lived and traveled in the world. So I mean it when I say that Lockport is bicycle heaven.
Our streets are flat and most have very little car traffic at all. You can pedal to almost anywhere you want in less than 20 minutes. And of course we have the famous bike path along the Erie Canal that attracts riders from all over the planet.
As everyone starts pulling those bikes out of the garage and pumping up the tires, here are five tips for enjoying bicycling in Lockport.
• • •
First, where can you get a bike if you don’t have one? If you want a new one your options range from Walmart to Bert’s Bikes, and bikes of every price and style. For a used one, the annual Lockport Police bicycle auction has some good bikes every year, but that isn’t until late summer or fall.
In the meantime, I recently discovered a wonderful one-man bicycle restoration operation here, run by Paul Webb. You can find him most weekends in the front yard of his house (on East Avenue just past the post office) in a sea of excellent used bikes that he has fixed up well and sells at affordable prices. Whether for child or grownup, his bikes are definitely worth a look.
• • •
Second, consider going upright! A lot of us began our bike riding hunched over low handlebars designed for racing, a stance that gets less comfortable as you get older. Years ago in Amsterdam I discovered an entire city population, young and old alike, all getting around on bikes. And all of them were riding bikes that let them sit up comfortable and straight. After my first ride on a Dutch bike I was sold. I’ve modified every bike I’ve had since to have upright handlebars. Give it a try.
Another thing I notice here is that a lot of people ride with their seat really low, sending their bent knees flying awkwardly in the air with every stroke. If that’s the position you love, have at it. But the recommended position for cycling is to put the seat high enough so that your leg is only slightly bent on the down stroke. Give that a try too.
• • •
Third, where are some great places to ride in Lockport, beyond the Canalway Trail? I have a whole set of local rides that I love, cruising around our beautiful city at 10 mph.
One of my favorites is across the Exchange Street Bridge to Lowertown. That part of the city is great for a ride through quiet neighborhood streets. I especially like riding there in the early morning past beautiful McCollum Orchards, a 100-acre organic farm right in the city. I also love to ride out to Outwater Park, or on the quiet streets behind the hospital, or in the peaceful neighborhood near the Kenan Center.
• • •
Fourth, look for ways to turn your errands into exercise, on a bike. Here are some of the things I regularly love doing by bicycle here in Lockport: ride with my granddaughter to RJs for ice cream, meet a friend at Steamworks, buy apples at Niagara Produce, return a book to the library, ride to Charles Upson Elementary to read Dr. Seuss to the kindergartners, pick up Chinese food at Mayflower, visit the Lockport Community Farmers Market. What small trip could you do by bike this summer instead of a car?
• • •
Fifth, let’s make bicycle riding in Lockport safer. Some simple things will help, like creating a map and putting up some signs for recommended bike routes around the city. This would give people suggestions of the best streets for safe riding. As far as bicycles go, the real barriers to riding are downtown. Most people won’t get near Main Street on two wheels. But other cities have done all kinds of common sense things to make biking safer on their main streets, from bike lanes to safer intersections. We should look at what other cities have done and try out the best ideas.
My neighbor across the street, Walter Brewer, was famous for his bicycle riding before he died. At 100 years old he would still be out there early each morning, headed off on his giant three-wheeler, even in winter.
• • •
Bicycling is a special joy, whether you are 5 years old or 100 or somewhere in between. Have a great and safe time riding this summer. You can look for me out there. I’ll be the old guy sitting upright and honking his silly horn at the children, and flying without ever having to leave the ground.
