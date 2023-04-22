Last weekend, not far to the east of us in Hebron, a happy 20-year-old named Kaylin Gillis (the same age as my youngest daughter) committed the mortal sin of pulling into the wrong driveway with her friends. The owner of the house blasted his gun into the car and killed her.
Her death was not some isolated incident, but just the latest in a rising epidemic of gun killings across the U.S. Twenty thousand people were killed by guns in America in 2022. This year, as of mid-April, the nation has already endured more than 160 mass shootings. That is more mass shootings than days.
Children as young as kindergartners are slaughtered by automatic weapons in the sanctuary of their school classrooms. Worshippers are slaughtered in their churches. Last year, Black shoppers at a Tops grocery in Buffalo were targeted by a killer with a Bushmaster XM-15, leaving 10 people dead and 10 families devastated by loss.
All of us, whether we are Republicans or Democrats, white or Black, urban or rural, all have one thing in common. We want our loved ones to be safe. It never had to be like this. It doesn’t have to keep being like this. It’s a choice.
There are nearly 200 nations in the world and ours has more guns per person than any of them. We have more guns in America than we have people. Not coincidentally, we also have one of the highest rates of gun killings on the planet.
Canada is so close to Lockport that on a clear day you can see it from the hillside at Outwater Park. We have eight times as many gun deaths per person as our close neighbors to the north. We have 22 times as many gun deaths per person as Australia does. We have more than 100 times as many as in the United Kingdom.
Americans know this is crazy. National polling shows that more than half the country is in favor of sensible laws aimed at keeping us safer from gun violence — reforms such as stricter background checks and a ban on new sales of assault weapons. Even a large portion of lawful gun owners agree that change is needed.
Why don’t reforms like these get passed? Because we are a nation being held captive by gun extremists.
Every time a new round of mass killing leads the news, the political formula is the same. Politicians held captive by the National Rifle Association tweet out their obligatory “thoughts and prayers” and then do nothing.
Here in our community, our two most recent representatives in Congress, conservative Republicans both, offer a telling lesson in the power that the extremist NRA holds over gun safety in America.
Representative Chris Jacobs, our congressman until the start of this year, had the moral strength to call for a ban on new assault weapon sales after one of those weapons was used on Black shoppers at Tops. Two days later his political career was over, undone by the backlash from gun extremists.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, our new representative, has no such problem. Every time there is another round of fresh killings, in a school or in a church, she just keeps Tweeting out photos of herself holding a rifle or standing proudly at the side of the NRA leadership. For Congresswoman Tenney, the safety of our children must always take a backseat to her need to keep a AAA rating with the NRA.
I completely understand that many families own guns as a way to continue long-held family traditions as hunters. Others want a handgun or a shotgun on hand to protect against an intruder. I have no issue with their desire to own a gun for these reasons. But I have yet to meet a serious hunter who needs an AR-15 to take down a deer or a duck.
Politicians eager to play pretend on gun safety are racing to promote other solutions. One is the so-called “hardening” of our schools with more armed guards. They tell us, “The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Parkland High School in Florida had armed security, so did Robb Elementary School in Texas. It made no difference at all to the students killed at their desks.
The Tops market in Buffalo had a good guy with a gun on hand too, Aaron Salter Jr., from right here in Lockport. Salter was the former Buffalo police officer who worked as the store’s security guard. His weapon and his bravery were no match for a military assault weapon. He became just one more of the needless dead.
We all want the same thing, to be safe. There are ways to do that while still respecting the ability of responsible gun owners to own their weapons for protection and family tradition. But standing in the way is a small and powerful minority of gun extremists, organizations like the NRA, and politicians like Claudia Tenney.
How many more horrific killings will we endure until we stop letting them hold the rest of us as political hostages?
