There’s a new contest in town and you could be the winner of a $25 Tim Horton’s gift card!
All you have to do is come up with an example of any job in Niagara County that offers a fully-paid, no-deductible and no co-pay health plan for working just two days a month. That’s the deal that Elliot Winter gets, at taxpayer expense, as Niagara County’s representative on the board of directors of Batavia Downs Gaming.
Batavia Downs Gaming is a public agency owned by 17 local governments in western New York including Niagara County. That agency operates a giant casino, hotel and horse track in Batavia, as well as a network of local Off-Track Betting (OTB) parlors from Niagara Falls to Corning.
By law the public agency’s profits are supposed to be distributed back to those local governments to help pay for public services like fixing broken roads. But the people who run Batavia Downs have created all kinds of clever schemes to skim off a fortune in public dollars for their own personal benefit.
An audit last year by the New York State Comptroller found that agency executives and board members spent thousands of agency dollars to treat themselves, their families, and their political friends to luxury box seats at Bills games and other events. and the agency spends more than $400,000 per year on luxury health plans for the members of its board of directors — a tough job that involves going to a two-day meeting once a month at the casino.
In Mr. Winter’s case that lucrative health insurance is like a taxpayer-funded family inheritance. Before him his father, Republican lobbyist Rick Winter, held the post as Niagara County’s representative on the board.
Under New York law, members of the board are entitled to a stipend of $4,000 per year in exchange for going to those once-a-month meetings, plus transportation costs, and no more. They are certainly not entitled to free family health plans that are some of the most expensive in New York. As the Comptroller’s office told the agency after its audit, “We urge the OTB to take appropriate action to recover improperly spent monies.”
But when I pointed out the illegality of those luxury health plans in my writing earlier this year, the agency’s CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, didn’t like it. He threatened to sue me for defamation — using a lawyer also paid for with taxpayer funds.
So, who appointed Mr. Winter? Who is supposed to make sure that he isn’t using our money to benefit himself? That would be the members of our Niagara County Legislature, right here in Lockport at the county courthouse.
The Republican majority that controls the legislature has made it quite clear that they have no interest in questioning the misuse of taxpayer funds at Batavia Downs Gaming. They especially have no interest in challenging the powerful Mr. Wojtaszek, who is the former county GOP chairman and the husband of Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
After the Comptroller’s audit, the legislature’s chairwoman, Rebecca Wydysh, issued a news release on behalf of the Republican caucus. It said, “Each member county of WROTB has a representative on the board and Niagara County works through our representative.”
That’s right, Ms. Wydysh says that she and her Republican colleagues have put the matter in good hands — Mr. Winter’s hands, the same fellow getting the illegal health plan. Could they have found anyone with a more clear conflict of interest? What’s their next plan, to turn the enforcement of local traffic laws over to people who are caught speeding?
Misuse of taxpayer money for personal benefit should be unacceptable at any level of government and it should not be a partisan issue. Another county legislator, Chris Robins, put it this way: “No one on these boards should be receiving that benefit. For them to still be receiving it would be borderline criminal at this point.”
Here are the 11 local Republican legislators who, in addition to Ms. Wydysh, apparently think it is just fine to let Mr. Winter stay in his post and fine for him to keep making us pay for his high end health care: Irene Myers, Christopher Voccio, Jesse Gooch, Richard Andres, Randy Bradt, David Godfrey, Anthony Nemi, William Collins, Richard Abbott, Shawn Foti and Michael Hill.
I am sure all of them are all fine people who care about the use of taxpayer money. Maybe they just think it is standard practice to dole out expensive health plans to people who work two days a month. So let’s help them out.
Send to me (at the email address below) an example of any job with any employer in Niagara County that offers the same sweet deal that Mr. Winter gets on the taxpayers’ dime. The first four people who do will be online at Timmy’s enjoying $25 of coffee and Timbits on me! I’ll announce the winners here in my column.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
