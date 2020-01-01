JIM SHULTZ: Learnings of a Lockport outsider

Happy New Decade!
I read recently that to write about a place sometimes it is helpful to be an outsider. For two decades in Bolivia I was about as outsider as you could be — a gringo in the heart of Latin America. I used that perspective to write a small pile of articles and two books. Now I am an outsider in Lockport — I didn’t go to Lockport High School, I took my first bite of sweet pizza at 60, and I have not a single ancestor who helped build the Erie Canal. My wife and I came late in life to Lockport (thanks to the magical powers of a grandchild) and are grateful for it.
As the new decade begins, one thing that has happened in the United States. is that we have separated into communities where we rarely interact with people who think differently than us. I do not have that problem. Many people think I’d be better placed in Berkeley or Brooklyn, but I am here, living happily amidst people who often see the world in a very different way. As it turns out, that experience is fascinating to people in places like New York City. They see western New York as almost another country, and as the year begins I am working on a magazine article for the New York Review of Books, about the lessons I have learned here. I thought I would share some of them.
One lesson is about the sense of loss that I hear expressed in Lockport in so many ways. Longtime Lockportians tell about a time when the GM plant kept nearly 10,000 people employed, when Main Street was alive with thriving stores, when Wal-Mart was a local mall, and when old buildings with grace still stood before "urban renewal" traded them in for ugly boxes. That sense of loss is a powerful force in America, in the old industrial centers most especially. It helped power Donald Trump into the presidency, because he spoke directly to it.
We can leave the political conversation about this for later — about how the future is not going to be a return to the past (economically, ethnically, or otherwise). But it is important that people not from places like Lockport understand what it means to live in a community that has experienced being economically gutted, and what bouncing back really takes.
Another thing I’ve learned is about how we can listen to people who look at things differently from you. Guns are a good example. Anytime I write about this issue (suggesting, for example, that maybe the country doesn’t need nearly 3 million semi-automatic weapons capable of killing an entire first-grade class in minutes) I hear back from gun owners who go bonkers and tell me I am repealing the Second Amendment.
But I have also listened. Now when I’m somewhere else, surrounded by people who would do away with every gun in the nation if they could, I ask them: What do you say to the father who tells you, “Look, if it’s three in the morning and you hear a window break in your house and you have two small children and you want to rely on 911 to keep your family safe, fine. But me, I keep a handgun in the side table next to my bed and you aren’t going to take away my right to defend my family.” When they tell me that I should explain the statistics about the risk of having a gun, I roll my eyes now.
I have also learned something powerful about connecting based on the things you love in common. Last summer the good people of Somerset invited me to speak at a community rally in support of the new data center they hope will replace the coal-fired electrical plant being closed by the state this year. I had written about the issue in one of my columns. As I drove out I thought to myself: Who am I to be speaking at their community rally? This is the heart of rural Republican America and that definitely makes me a giant fish out of water. So I decided to begin first by talking about what we all loved.
“You live in an incredibly beautiful place,” I told them. “Just the other day my family and I were out here with our granddaughter Bella, at Russell’s U-Pick, picking blueberries. I have never seen a human being put so many blueberries in her mouth at one time.” People laughed, the grandparents especially. I have many friends in places like New York City who consider themselves environmentalists, but it is the people in places like Somerset, Wilson and Olcott who do the incredibly hard work of being the actual stewards of the land. On issues like climate change and clean energy we need to build bridges between the two if we are going to move forward and seeing the things we love in common, like our grandchildren and their future, is one way to start building such a bridge.
Today marks three years since my family began our improbable journey from Bolivia to Lockport, when our daughter called us on a New Year’s morning to tell us she was having a baby. I am grateful to be here, outsider that I will always be, and to be your local writer. Every day is a lesson. Welcome to the 2020s everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
