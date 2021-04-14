Thirty years ago this past week, the week after Easter 1991, my wife Lynn and I finished two months of crazy bus travel across Mexico and Central America, got on a plane in Panama, and landed for the first time in a country that would change our lives — Bolivia.
We had decided to spend our first year of marriage as volunteers in an orphanage in a place called Cochabamba. We quit our jobs, moved out of our San Francisco apartment, and reduced our clothing and possessions for a year down to what we could carry in two blue backpacks. We started a school in the orphanage. We made deep friendships with people who were tiny and not so tiny. We attended more children’s birthday parties than we could count and danced with confetti in our hair. Every day we walked together across the long dry hillside to the place where 30 squirming children greeted us, chanting our names.
There was a lot we didn’t know that first morning 30 years ago when we landed in that small airport. We didn’t know that two of those children would become our daughter and son. We didn’t know that we would one day return to Bolivia and stay for nearly two decades. We didn’t know how much we would learn from that landlocked Andean country in the heart of South America, or how it would alter us.
One lesson Bolivia taught us was about simplicity. From the moment we landed, my fancy degrees from Berkeley and Harvard became useless. More useful was learning to carry a packet of Kleenex in my pocket at all times. Being around 30 orphaned children involves a lot of runny noses.
These were the days before Zoom, Skype and Facetime made calls to the other side of the planet both free and commonplace. For a year our only communications home were through the long handwritten letters we wrote in the garden and sent off at the downtown post office. The cycle of letters sent off and responses mailed back took about three months.
But all of life in Bolivia was slower. I wrote this in my journal:
“In the U.S. what is fixed about time is how much of it you have and what you must get done. What has to give is the kind of human being you will be in the midst of doing it. If you need to eat at your desk alone while staring at a screen, or be curt and cold to those near you, so be it. Here what is fixed is the kind of person you will be as you work. If you work in a small store or make photocopies, a good part of your day is spent chatting with the people who come in. You remain first a human being, not a machine, and what you get done, you get done.”
When we went back years later to make a life there with our children (and adopted a third child) we learned other lessons. I learned what political repression looks like up close. When I was reporting on a citywide rebellion against the privatization of Cochabamba’s water over to a foreign corporation, I got teargassed and shot at like everyone else. Close friends told me stories of having been arrested and tortured during the time of the dictatorships.
But this also came with a lesson about my own country. The company that had taken over Cochabamba’s water and doubled rates for the poor was an American company, Bechtel. The foreign power that had supported those torturing dictators had been the United States. The tear gas cannisters fired at people in the streets were sent by the U.S. as well. There were reasons that America looked less noble to those living on the receiving end of things like this.
But it was our day-to-day interactions with regular people that really gave our life there its richness. Shopping in the open-air market in our rural village of Tiquipaya, where the women sellers never missed an opportunity to tease me about my enormous size-13 feet. Conversations with our farmer neighbor, Fructoso, who told me how each year’s corn crop was looking and explained to me once, “I never rest. When I am dead I will have all the time I need to rest.”
I miss Bolivia every day. A year ago I published a book about our family’s two decades there: My Other Country, Nineteen Years in Bolivia. We were supposed to do a book launch here in Lockport before I began a book tour nationally. But the pandemic had other plans. Maybe later this year we can do that event for those who want to hear about life in that remarkable place. I think there are a lot of ways in which the small village of Tiquipaya and Lockport are alike, oddly. I think my farmer friends here would find kindred spirits in my farmer friends there.
We were supposed to travel back to Bolivia this past summer, to see our friends and bathe once more in a culture we came to love. The pandemic had other plans for that as well. Maybe next year. But we are grateful for the way our family and Bolivia are woven together forever now, and fortunate to belong not to one country, but two.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. You can read more about his book, My Other Country, at www.jimshultzthewriter.com. His email is: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
