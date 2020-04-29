JIM SHULTZ: Locked down in Lockport

Ok, someone needs to say it — this is just a really strange time.
First, we have all (meaning all humanity) essentially been grounded in our rooms for more than a month. With the exception of those fine people among us who have been deemed "essential" and still have to go out to work (wearing masks and worrying about infection) many of the rest of us basically just hang around the house all day — day after day.
Second, it is hard to imagine just how much weirder politics can get. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president has been reduced to campaigning over Zoom from his Delaware basement. The current president, meanwhile, suggested to the country last week that perhaps putting some disinfectant in our bodies might be just the thing to send COVID-19 packing. He said this with enough seriousness that some of his most loyal true believers gave it a shot (getting quite ill as a result) and the makers of Lysol were led to issue a statement encouraging people not to take a medical swig of their countertop cleaner.
Seriously, if all this were a new movie streaming on Netflix, would it be under science fiction, comedy or documentary? How do you put a label on a time like this? Meanwhile, here we are "Locked Down in Lockport" all together, dealing with this strange new reality.
Like a lot of people, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think: “In a parallel universe where COVID-19 never happened and where we are not all ‘on pause,’ where would I have been today?
In my case, this week the answer is somewhere in between Indonesia and Nepal on a work project for UNICEF. Yeah, that went out the window a while ago. Now I am usually somewhere between my house and my daughter’s and son-in-law’s house right across the street. My wife and daughter and I share a little quarantine family bubble with the two of them and our two granddaughters, the youngest born in February. This was just before the world turned upside down and put everyone on maternity leave along with my daughter.
There are all kinds of reasons I make my way across the street during the course of the day. One is to take my turn getting ordered around by a tiny two-year-old who does not own an "indoor voice." Sometimes she orders me to hide with her, even though no one in particular has been assigned the task of finding us. That’s lucky because, to be honest, hiding in plain sight is just not really that effective. Sometimes she commands me to bring her back to our house so that she can steal from my secret bagel stash and have me read her stories about Curious George the monkey.
I have been meaning to tell the editors of the Union-Sun and Journal, by the way, that apparently monkeys can ride a bike and deliver newspapers. But they are not nearly as reliable as the nice young woman who delivers ours every morning before dawn.
In the recent rains, my granddaughter has also demanded that we do a long circle around the block and look for worms that have become stranded in the street and need to be rescued back to the dirt. Thanks to COVID-19 I am now a worm first responder.
As my family knows, there is also another reason to head to my daughter’s house across the street. That’s where all the good snack food is. Our refrigerator has lots of apples, lettuce and hummus. They have a small closet with, among other temptations, a stash of Chex Snack Mix. They keep threatening to buy me my own bag to keep me away.
As global lockdowns go, Lockport definitely has one of the better ones. My friends in Bolivia are confined to their houses by an enforced government decree, and are allowed to leave only one morning a week to buy food and supplies. My friends in New York City live at pandemic ground zero and worry every time they set foot on the street. Here in Lockport, as spring slowly reminds us that it is late April and not mid-February, the empty streets have been taken over by children on bikes (social distancing at 10 mph). Every patch of open nature around us has become occupied by people out for a walk. The car traffic that used to race up and down the potholes of High Street has become the foot and dog traffic along the canal. We are a very lucky people in comparison with those in other parts.
As I whiz about on my own bike these days I see the signs of a community relentlessly showing that it is still fully alive despite the separation and silence. The families of Lockport High School’s graduating class of 2020 have sprouted signs on their front lawns to remind us all how proud they are of the seniors who have had their precious last months of high school so sadly mangled. Children’s drawings of rainbows fill windows to remind us that this storm too shall pass. Sidewalks are decorated with thank you notes to the teachers our children miss seeing every day.
To be clear, this is not a happy time in the world, or in Lockport. We have lost people. Economic worry is raining down on us from the sky. We are living through a time of great anxiety. But in the midst of that, we are still finding new kinds of joy in the quiet and the slowness and the sense of what is really important and what is not. And I think I have already eaten about three large bags of Checks Snack Mix.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
