JIM SHULTZ: Lockport in winter

When I still lived in South America, and the seasons were reversed and January was mid-summer, this was the time of year when I would annually taunt our family in Buffalo with selfies of my happy sneakered feet resting at the far end of a sunny hammock. We lived in the Bolivian countryside under a canopy of giant trees and summer was glorious. Sometimes, just to add in a little more snarkiness, I would send a video with the sounds of the birds. They were loud and happy in January.
Now I am the middle of my third winter in Lockport, still learning its mysterious ways. While other people my age here are plotting their permanent or temporary escapes to places like Florida and North Carolina, I am still trying to perfect my penguin walk on slippery ice. I’m not sure it looks all that different than my regular walk, to be honest. My hammock here is stored in a shed that I can’t open anyway because it is sealed by ice.
Winter in Lockport is still a strange thing to a newcomer.
One thing I have noticed is how winter is different for teenagers here (one of which is my daughter). Regardless of what the thermometer says about the temperature outside, for students at Lockport High School it never seems to drop below 50 degrees. Have a look as they head through the doors in the morning into that big monster of a building at Lincoln and Locust. Even if it is butt-freezing cold you will see kids in shorts, or at least exposed ankles, dressed in essentially the same "sneakers, jeans and a hoodie" uniform that they all wear in early autumn. Seriously, exposed ankles? When it drops below freezing I don’t leave the house without a parka and boots, and a cap that makes me look silly enough that I wouldn’t dare wear it near a school.
Why do they do this? I have two theories. The first is that it is a reaction to being dressed as small children in winter outfits so thick and stiff that they could barely walk, or which at least made them unrecognizable to anyone but their parents. The other theory is that they have logically concluded that they would rather be cold on the walk between the school and the bus than have to schlep around a heavy coat all day in the sauna of Lockport High. I am pretty sure that ours is not the only house where winter mornings begin with a mother-daughter conversation about putting on a coat — the coat then left on the staircase bannister.
Nature is a thing of beauty here in winter, if you are willing to go out in it. The Lockport Nature Trail in the early morning after a good night’s snow is covered below and above, with branches blanketed in soft white and the sounds muffled, except for the scampering of the occasional squirrel and our dog Lola’s ambitious and fruitless efforts to chase them down. She never catches them. Squirrels are smarter than dogs, or at least faster.
If you walk the canal you can see the flying V formations of the geese overhead and, if you are lucky, see them as they land in a cluster in the shallow water. The sight partially makes up for having your face frozen off by the constant wind.
In a city laden with its traditions, ours change in winter. Instead of gathering around the Saturday stalls for the weekly community market on Canal Street, we gather inside at Harrison Place, where the voices and instruments of wonderful local musicians like David Stockton and Chris Peracciny echo off the walls. Two weeks ago we stood in line as neighbors to taste samples of hot soup. I added a new winter tradition at our house this year, leaving up a stray string of white lights left over from Christmas on our front porch — a light cast into the darkness. I’ll take it down when spring comes and it is time to pull the porch rockers back out.
I confess, every winter for my work I usually end up leaving for somewhere warmer. Last week I spent the week in Mexico City helping UNICEF develop its plans around the crisis of migrant children there (a topic for another day, another column). But the Buffalo airport is not kind to those who seek to escape in snow and every year I get trapped at least once. The storm a week ago left me stuck in Washington, D.C. for the night. That beats my first winter here two years ago when a blizzard trapped me in Philadelphia for two days, in a hotel room that lost its heat. I slept in all the clothes I had.
I get it. For some, winter is a thing we simply endure together. But I am new enough to it to appreciate its strangeness and beauty. Of course I haven’t fallen yet. Then spring will come. I will remember once again that the houses near mine have actual people living in them, not just mysterious figures draped in layers who appear outside once a week to move their trash cans around. I will be able to ride my bike to Steamworks without arriving as a block of ice. I will also have to venture out into that abandoned territory known as our backyard and deal with whatever it is Lola has left for me on her winter outings to its farthest corner.
But for now it is winter in Lockport and I am content to sit with a coffee in my hand and look out the window as the snow falls and the dogs in their sweaters pull their owners through its white piles down the street. And I deal with the taunting photos that others send to me now from far away.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
