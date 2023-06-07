My God, hasn’t our recent preview of summer been glorious. The temperatures have risen into the 70s and 80s. We see fresh green leaves and grass wherever we go. The Erie Canal is full and Mike Murphy’s canal cruise boats are chugging daily through the locks. Children on bikes and scooters are everywhere.
Is there anything as truly cool as the start of summer in Lockport, New York? I have been a lot of places in the world and I have rarely seen such a spectacular collision of place and season.
OK, it is unclear how happy the dogs are with the heat. Lola, the Shultz family’s transplanted dog from Bolivia, has definitely developed a preference for snow and winter. That girl can spend hours happily fetching snowballs and romping in fresh fallen white. The heat, on the other hand, is not her favorite thing.
I asked her about it for this article:
“Lola, so summer is almost here. How do you feel about that, as a dog?”
“How would you like it if you had to keep wearing your winter parka through July? Humans think that their big advantage over dogs is having opposable thumbs. No, it is having coats with zippers. Our coats do not have zippers. We are stuck in them year round. As you know, I do try to leave as much of my dog hair as possible on your bed but it doesn’t make much difference.”
Lola and I like to walk in the early morning when it is still cool. Sometimes that involves an early visit to Steamworks where Lola sits patiently as the friendly morning baristas fetch her a dog treat. But the place we love most in those early hours is the Lockport Nature Trail. The air is fresh and cool. The woods are filled with the sounds of morning birds and the trees are filled with new green leaves. It could not feel more different than it did under all those barren branches just two months ago.
Along with the new leaves, Ken Horvath is back. He is the dedicated steward of that magnificent 100 acres of nature we share. He loves our Nature Trail and his fingerprints of good care are everywhere. Thank him when you see him.
The approach of summer in Lockport also means that the end of the school year is so close that you can smell it. Last week I read for the last time to my granddaughter’s kindergarten class at Charles Upson Elementary School. Reading to a classroom of squirming 5-year-olds is a great adventure and reading to those 5-year-olds has been a particular joy. It was Career Day at the school (children dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up). So naturally we read “Curious George Takes a Job.” Thank you Mrs. Leuer for a great school year!
At the other end of the school journey the class of 2023 is about to graduate from Lockport High School. It was my youngest daughter’s turn two years ago. It is a big deal. I love the signs that have popped up on front lawns around town, announcing that a graduating senior lives there. I love the signs that shout out Fredonia Bound, Geneseo Bound, or on the way to Niagara University. Such well-earned pride.
Lockport Community Farmers Market is back outside on Canal Street every Saturday, and getting bigger every week as our farmers return with their first harvests of fresh, local produce. Thank you Margaret Darroch and Stone Hollow Farms for those buttery scones! Thank you Grace Platt and Lockport Main Street for all the work you put into bringing Saturdays on Canal Street together!
Summer, oh summer.
Two of my favorite local bands are back on local tour! Welcome Distraction is at the Niagara Hotel ib Friday night, and Doc Stockton and Pocket Change will be right down the street at Attitudes.
Elsewhere, the crowds are flocking for ice cream to RJs, Reid’s, Lake Effect, JoJos, Uncle Gs and Tasty Treat. In my family if I say “hot day” three times to my granddaughters I have to buy them ice cream. What can I do, it’s a rule.
The Transit Drive-In is also open again and packed. We piled in to the car the other night to see Guardians of the Galaxy III (which is excellent). How lucky are we to have a real drive-in?!
Every place has its virtues, but Lockport, New York, in early June, is just hard to beat.
I made up a joke last week: You can tell what season it is here by what people complain about on Facebook:
Winter: “When are they going to plow the snow?!”
Spring: “When are they going to fill the potholes?!”
Summer: “When are they going to stop shooting off fireworks?!”
Fall: “When are they going to pick up the leaves at the curb?!”
Every place also has its faults and annoyances. But my recent work travels around the world reminded me that there are millions of people on this planet who dream of having the blessings that we have living here, and who would trade their problems for ours in a heartbeat.
Thank you, Lockport, and to all of you who make our city what it is. And buckle up because summer is about to begin!
