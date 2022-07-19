Amazon, the third wealthiest corporation on the planet, wants the taxpayers of Niagara County to give it tax breaks worth $123 million. That is what company officials are demanding in exchange for constructing and operating a new Amazon “fulfillment center” in the town of Niagara and it looks like county officials are moving quickly to give it to them.
Welcome to Amazon’s lucrative world of local tax subsidies.
There was a time when corporations did things differently. If a business expansion looked profitable they took the leap and bore the risk. Now, from solar developers to the world’s largest seller of everything, the game is to demand subsidies from local taxpayers for the honor of having new business come to the community. And Amazon is the undisputed king of the “we-demand-a-tax-break” model of corporate expansion.
Over the past 10 years Amazon has demanded and negotiated agreements giving it $4.7 billion in state and local tax breaks across the country. Now the giant corporation thinks it is our turn to add on $123 million more, doled out over 15 years.
Amazon uses the same basic argument everywhere: We are going to create jobs and build a building. That will boost the local economy and generate new tax revenue. But we will only come if you cut our taxes, by a lot. You will have to guarantee this even if we don’t produce as much local economic benefit as we promised. But you will still be better off than if we don’t come at all.
What if everyone tried to do business this way? Two families in my Lockport neighborhood recently built houses on vacant lots. What if they had said to county officials: “I’m going to put 10 guys to work on construction and then two others to mow the lawn and plow the driveway. But if you want me to create those jobs you have to cut my property taxes down to half of what my neighbors pay. If not, I’ll build elsewhere.”
Hard working people create businesses and jobs all over Niagara County all the time without demanding massive tax breaks to do it. But for Amazon, demanding tax breaks is their business model.
Let’s also look more closely at all those big economic benefits that Amazon promises. The corporation says it will create 950 jobs in the warehouse (paying about $16 an hour) and 50 management jobs. But what does that really mean?
The Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit research group, analyzed the actual economic impacts of 95 Amazon “fulfillment centers” in 25 states. What they found is that the corporation’s big job creation story is a myth. While warehouse employment went up in those communities, overall there was no increase in jobs at all. Researchers concluded, “Two years after an Amazon fulfillment center opens in a county, overall private-sector employment in the county has not increased.”
Why would that be? Because what Amazon actually does is take workers away from other businesses in the community. Many of our local businesses are already struggling with a deep labor shortage. The arrival of Amazon could easily be the thing that pushes them over the edge entirely, subsidized by the tax breaks we give them. How does that make any economic sense?
Keep in mind as well that when locally-owned businesses thrive that money gets circulated here and benefits our communities. Amazon sends its profits elsewhere, to big shareholders like Jeff Bezos, the third wealthiest man in the world. That may help him send more famous people into space, but it doesn’t benefit us.
Consumer Reports Magazine also recently examined how these mega-warehouses affect the communities where they sit. The magazine reported: “Residents near the new warehouses say they face increased air pollution from trucks and vans, more dangerous streets for kids walking or biking, and other quality-of-life issues, such as clogged traffic and near-constant noise.”
Did the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency do its homework and look at all of that before giving initial approval to the giant Amazon tax break last week? Or did they just let Amazon write the plan?
The agency’s chairman Mark Onesi told the newspaper, “We’re getting $1.3 billion in community benefits. That’s nothing to shy away from.” As taxpayers, we have a right to see the analysis that big claim is based on, to check if it is real or just an Amazon fairy tale.
If county officials think it makes economic sense to hand out a fortune in tax breaks to boost the local economy, maybe we should focus those on local businesses instead of a global conglomerate already making record profits. Maybe we should be using those tax breaks to create jobs that people can build a future on here, not jobs that pay $1 an hour more than Mighty Taco.
If you listen closely to Amazon’s sweet pledges of prosperity you can hear the harsh echo of local history. In the 1960s and 1970s a group of developers and local officials in Lockport made similar pretty promises about the benefits of urban renewal. They used those arguments to decimate the city’s historic downtown and we all know how well that worked out.
Beware big decisions about big tax giveaways, made quickly before the public has a chance to ask hard questions. They rarely have happy endings. There are a lot of unanswered questions around the county’s massive deal with Amazon, and we are owed those answers.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
