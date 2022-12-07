I have been fortunate to live in places that are glorious to photograph. San Francisco offers spectacular images of the city’s hilly skyline and its famous red bridge. In Bolivia I could set my lens on subjects as grand as a 15,000 foot Andean peak or as humble as an old woman in a brown bowler hat selling bread on a corner from a wicker basket.
Lockport is fabulous as well. For more than five years now, I have been taking photographs of every corner of our city, always awed by the images that come out of nowhere.
On a summer morning I was riding my bike through Outwater Park at just the moment when the pale blue sky matched the blue tones of the park’s giant water tower. On a cold January evening I walked out of Steamworks Café on Canal Street. The snow on the ground, the icicles hanging from the outside awning, and the glimmer of light coming from inside was just pure Lockport winter.
The Erie Canal offers almost as many iconic images as the Golden Gate — like the view of the old locks from just below, or the new sculptures of men who lived long ago, covered in fresh winter snow. Two of my favorites are the one I took from the wooden dock between the lift bridges, through the spokes of my bicycle wheel, and another from high atop the railroad bridge that hovers over Upson Park.
Some of the most powerful images I have captured of Lockport have come in those two moments of the day when Nature offers up its own genius works of art — dawn and dusk. A bright red sunrise under the Pine Street Bridge. A streak of red sunset over the home of two friends not far up that same street.
I have more favorites as well. The sight of bright green leaves looking straight up through the maple trees in early spring. The frozen winter water fall at the Lockport Nature Trail. A lonely train track in the north end stretching out straight towards the horizon.
Many people here are familiar with my photographs. I often post them on the local Facebook group. At the end of each year I assemble a dozen of my favorites and make a calendar to share with a small handful of friends. Last week I posted this year’s crop of photos on Facebook, just to share them, and was taken aback when more than 300 people liked them and many people asked if they could buy a copy of that calendar.
I do not want to get in the business of selling my photographs or making money from them. That’s not why I take them. But because so many people have asked, I’ve given a small supply of the calendars to two local stores — Lock City Books and Terroir General Store — to sell to those interested. The shops are located next to one another on the ground floor of the Bewley Building. Both these locally-owned stores are terrific additions to our community. All profits go to them and I hope having the calendars will help them have a successful Christmas season.
If you are interested in photography from Lockport as a gift this Christmas (always a good choice), I strongly encourage you to take a look at the exceptional work of Lee Williams from PugBully Studio. No one captures the beauty of Lockport better and you will find Lee and his beautifully framed and matted photographs at the Lockport Community Christmas Market on December 17th at Harrison Place. My wife and I have two of his prints hanging in our kitchen and love them.
My interest in photography was a gift to me from my great aunt, Bertha. She was a Jewish refugee from Romania who loved the camera and took me under her wing when she was old and I was young. I began shooting with a Kodak Instamatic with a flash cube (if you don’t know what that is, ask someone older than 60) and later switched to a 1950s vintage Rolleiflex which had been hers. I also learned to develop my own prints.
She would be in awe of the stunning pictures we can all take today with a phone stuffed in our pocket. That’s how I take all my photographs now, with an iPhone.
For those interested in my photography, from Lockport and around the world, there is a good collection on my personal Web site at jimshultzthewriter.com. Copy and take any that you like to use as you wish, for free. Consider it a Christmas gift to the community that has given us so much.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
