Last week the nation witnessed the spectacle of Republicans in the House of Representatives battling each other for four days and 15 ballots in order to elect their Speaker. Nothing like it has happened in Congress since before the U.S. Civil War. At one point in the Republican chaos the incoming chairman of the House Armed Services Committee had to be physically restrained from punching out Representative Matt Gaetz, the chief instigator of the extremist rebellion.
The simple thing would be to dismiss these events as a clown show by politicians who can’t get their act together. But that would miss the more urgent point.
What happened in Washington last week was neither political buffoonery nor an accident. It was the act of politicians desperate for power and willing to pay any price to get it. and that spells out enormous risk for the country in the months ahead.
Take Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker. McCarthy is a lifetime politician of the chameleon variety. His chief aim has always been to climb the political ladder and he is willing to radically change his colors as needed.
For example, in the days after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol two years ago by extremist Trump supporters, McCarthy declared on the House floor, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
Then a few weeks later he was off to Mar-a-Lago to bow to the former President and cement a close alliance, one that proved essential to his election as Speaker.
It is also worth noting that neither McCarthy nor any of the Republicans House members (except for one noble representative from Pennsylvania) could be bothered last week to take the time to walk to the Capitol steps for a ceremony honoring the law enforcement officers who protected them during that extremist attack two years before.
Perhaps they worried it might signal disloyalty to Mr. Trump.
The Republicans who staged the holdout against McCarthy and held Congress at bay for a week are no fools. They are shrewd political strategists. Their aim also was power. They understood that with the Republicans’ razor thin majority in the House they could bend the rest of their party to their will. With each consecutive loss, McCarthy went back to them to beg and to make more concessions.
We still don’t know all the secret deals that the Republicans made behind closed doors in the dark of night last week to secure power. But that will certainly include more seats for the extremists on powerful committees and more power to hold the legislative process hostage again in the future. They also agreed to make cuts in the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics. Its job is to look into matters such as New York’s new representative, George Santos, lying to voters about nearly every aspect of his background.
The drama spearheaded by Republican extremists last week also offered them another big win — raking in piles of campaign cash. Every time that Representative Gaetz cast another vote against McCarthy he sent out a fundraising email boasting about it.
Where did our local Republican House members fit into all this Washington melodrama?
Congressman Nick Langworthy called McCarthy his mentor, voted for him steadfastly, and was carefully invisible in the media and on social media as the battle was taking place.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, on the other hand, was eager to take to the airwaves and Twitter all week, catering to both sides. In the votes she sided with McCarthy. But then she went on Fox News to praise the rebellion. “This is what it really looks like to have a constitutional republic that’s self-governing. I love that we are having a debate.”
I am reasonably certain that Vladimir Putin loved seeing the House of Representatives melting down for a week, as did the authoritarian governments of China and Iran. But only a total fool believes that House Republicans loved looking like clowns in a circus for four days. Tenney was just playing politics and trying to put lipstick on a pig.
For the extremists behind the anti-McCarthy rebellion, last week was just a dress rehearsal. While a tiny minority of Republicans can’t actually pass any legislation, they have some big options ahead for using obstruction to get their way. This includes forcing another shutdown of the federal government later this year, and forcing the U.S. to default on its debt for the first time in the nation’s history. That would be a step into the financial abyss for all of us.
Where will representatives Langworthy and Tenney be then? In hiding? On Fox News spinning tall tales? No one knows.
Last week’s chaos in Washington was the political version of a hostage taking. and make no mistake, the next time the hostage will not be a hapless Kevin McCarthy desperate to give away anything to become House Speaker. It will be all of us.
