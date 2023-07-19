Two weeks ago in this “Positively Lockport” series I wrote about some of the small businesses I love in our community. This week I want to write about a few of our wonderful artists. As before, the list of great people is longer than I can fit into a single article, but here are some of those around us who bless us with their creativity.
Welcome Distraction. I became a diehard fan of this great local Lockport rock and roll band last summer when I heard them for the first time at Kenan Center. Since then I have gone to hear them nearly a dozen times. Shaine Covell has been called, for good reason, one of the finest vocalists in Western New York. Rich Covell plays so many instruments awesomely (guitar, keyboard, harmonica and more) that it is hard to keep track. Joe McCarthy is the guitarist who knows how to bring the rock. Brian McCarthy brings the beat on drums and Jimmy Kanalley uses base to power it all up. You can see them in their local native habitat, the Niagara Hotel, this Friday night. You can also help them climb to the top of The Best of Buffalo 2023 by voting for them [text 697 to 716-350-0717.]
David Stockton. If there is a gem among us here in Lockport it is David. As an artist he is a two-for-one. Most people know David for his music. He and some of his friends (under the name Pocket Change Quartet) have been playing a wonderful collection of rock standards for years at every venue imaginable. He belts out everything from Van Morrison to the Grateful Dead and always makes sure everyone has a great time. But David is also a deeply accomplished photographer who has been chronicling Lockport’s history for 50 years. Look for his Lockport photo exhibit coming to the Kenan Center in 2024! Note, David and Pocket Change are playing this Sunday afternoon at the Open Air Bar in Newfane.
Lee Williams. Few places in America are as scenic as Lockport and the Erie Canal and no one has photographed it better than Lee Williams. As someone who takes a lot of photos myself, I think of Lee as a photographer’s photographer. You can see his mastery and technique in every shot. Lee uses light and angles and the movement of water to take a sight you might have seen many times (like the locks) and convert it into pure art. You can find Lee selling his beautiful prints some weekends at the Lockport Community Farmers Market but always online at his Pugbully Studio, where he writes, “Making an image involves creating a mood where it did not exist before.”
Ella Craig. If you have ever spotted a young woman sitting on the ground near the canal, quietly spending her whole day making a beautiful piece of art out of chalk, it was probably Ella Craig. I am not just talking about when we have a formal chalk art event like the one last weekend. Ella participates in those and has drawn some extraordinary pieces. But you will see Ella giving us pieces of chalk art like this on other days as well. There is something really reverent about a chalk painting. It is, by its very nature, temporary, something that can disappear as soon as the next rain. Ella also designs and makes beautiful dresses which you can find at ellalouisethreads.com.
Vee Ellis Vistoria. It takes a huge amount of nerve to stand up in front of an audience and read poetry that you have written. That is especially true if that poetry makes you vulnerable, if it puts something of your hidden insides on public display. I have known Vee for years as the mom who pushes her young son all over town in a carriage or stroller, including into Steamworks for coffee. Last spring Lock City Books had one of its open mic nights, for musicians and others. I admired Vee so much for overcoming her fears and walking up to that stage to read a powerful poem that she had written and never read in public before. Art is a combination of talent and bravery and I give her so much credit for showing both.
Ellen Martin. I don’t know who has a complete list of all the art that Ellen Martin has brought to our community over many years, but I know that everyone has seen it. The giant Love Lockport sign on Main Street, that was her handiwork. The original Sweet Chalk Festival, that was her brainchild and hard work as well. The Christmas garlands on the Pine Street Bridge, that was Ellen. When this newspaper was celebrating its bicentennial two years ago, Ellen went to work scouring for old copies, old photos and other trinkets that helped bring that anniversary to life in an exhibit at the Kenan Center. This only begins to scratch the surface of what Ellen has done to bring art to our community.
“To be an artist is to believe in life,” wrote the English artist Henry Moore. Thank you to all of these people, and others, for believing in life and bringing it to our community.
