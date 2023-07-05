Lockport, like any place that people live, has its problems to solve. But I was reminded here last week over a coffee how important it is to also publicly sing Lockport’s praises. I agree, and so over the summer I want to use this column to do just that, and put a spotlight on some of the many things about Lockport that are so great. This week: Some of the Lockport businesses I love.
It takes a lot of bravery to open a small business. It is not just about the economic risks (which are formidable). You are also putting your idea out there and hoping the community will embrace it. Here are six local businesses that I love and that deserve a wholehearted Lockport embrace.
LOCK CITY BOOKS. Holly Edwards’ bookstore on the bottom floor of the historic Bewley Building may well be the coolest business in town. Where else can you choose from a great selection of books and also play with kittens who have their own room? You can find everything from Dr. Seuss to a real diversity of adult titles, as well as some really imaginative gifts for children. Lock City Books also hosts some wonderful community events, from Super Hero Days to open microphone evenings. Where else can local poets stand on a stage and say their words? Lock City Books is a genuine gift to our community, don’t miss out!
TERROIR GENERAL STORE. Jessica Dittly is what Lockport entrepreneurship is all about. For several years she directed Lockport Main Street Inc., helping to establish everything from the Lockport Community Farmers Market to some of our best summer street events. Two years ago she started her own store, also on the bottom floor of the Bewley Building. She has created a place where Lockport can buy more products that come from Lockport. This includes her own amazing pastries (do not miss her addictive cinnamon rolls) along with fresh local produce from McCollum Orchards (I’ll get to them shortly). And don’t miss the beautiful tile work in the floor at the entrance, another Jessica creation.
MCCOLLUM ORCHARDS. Do you realize that there is a 100-acre, all-organic farm right in the city limits? It sits right in Lowertown on North Adam Street. I like to ride my bicycle by there just to take in how beautiful it is. McCollum Orchards is a two-century old, sixth-generation working farm that sells some of the best produce you will find anywhere. The owners, Rich Woodbridge and Bree Bacon, are Lockport gifts themselves. They moved here in 2011 to restart a family farm that had gone dormant and to keep it alive and thriving for another generation. They have a farm stand from July through October and a flower U-pick, which is coming up soon.
STEAMWORKS COFFEE. Dear Jonathan, Ashley and the Steamworks team: You are everything a community café should be. You are there from the earliest hour making sure that those who have to get up with the sun to go to work get some good coffee to fuel their day. You have created a wonderful place to sit and either stare out the giant window or head outside and drink a cup overlooking the locks and the Erie Canal. You hand over your space to musicians and knitting groups. You let us buy our coffee (which is always great) from cheerful people who know us by our names and by our orders. And in the early morning you are quite pleased to greet Lola the dog and give her a treat in exchange for touching her ears. Thank you.
TOM’S DINER. A small town is not truly a small town without a proper diner. And in Lockport we definitely have a proper diner. Red vinyl booths at the ready. A wait staff team that has lasted years. A visit to Tom’s is always full of familiar faces. The breakfasts! My go-to order is a three-egg omelet with feta, onion and tomato, well-done potatoes, a side of cinnamon raisin toast, and black coffee with more refills than I ask for. What else could you possibly want in a diner? Add in the vintage murals on the wall and the Three Stooges staring you down as you use the men’s toilet, and ... Tom’s, please just keep always being Tom’s!
B&D BAGELS. When I was a kid we were the only family I knew that ate bagels. They were a Jewish thing and my immigrant grandparents bought them from a proper deli. Then America discovered bagels and they got mass produced into something that was really just bland, round Wonder Bread with a hole in the middle. If you want the real deal, go to the great bagel shop that Frank Rezarch opened two years ago in the Lockview Plaza. Frank gets his bagel dough right from New York City, as far north in New York as you’ll find it!
And to close, let us remember these fine old words of bagel wisdom that apply to life here in Lockport as well:
As you go through life, let this be your goal.
Look always at the bagel, and never just the hole.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
