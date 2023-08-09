I am grateful that readers are enjoying my summer series, Positively Lockport. We have a lot to feel positive about here. This week we take a look at some of the underappreciated treasures that our community has to offer.
1. The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
We begin with the newspaper you are reading. Many people here don’t understand how really lucky we are to have a strong local daily newspaper. Not all communities are so fortunate. More than 2,000 newspapers around the country have closed in the past two decades, with small communities like ours hit the hardest.
Thanks to the US&J we know what is going on in our schools and in our local governments. We have a chance to get the facts on issues like local solar projects and get the word about local events like concerts and food festivals. We get the skinny on new businesses and the lowdown on who made honor roll.
None of this happens without hard and often thankless work by people like US&J editor Joyce Miles and our two local reporters, Benjamin Joe and Thomas Tedesco. When the rest of us get home for the evening to relax, they are still at the keyboard vetting, writing and editing the news for another day. Thank you to the entire US&J team and to the loyal subscribers and advertisers who keep the paper going.
2. The Lytle Nature Preserve
When most of us think about where to take a peaceful walk in nature nearby we think about the wonderful Lockport Nature Trail on Slayton Settlement Road, and it is glorious. Fewer people know about its beautiful twin, the Lytle Nature Preserve, on North Canal Road just past the Cold Springs Road bridge.
Like the Slayton Settlement trail, Lytle is about 100 acres, but it is well-hidden. You enter first through a long, curved asphalt path past the entry sign and homes on its edge. From there you walk atop a long boardwalk over wetland and find yourself at the edge of a huge expanse of gorgeous white, purple and yellow wildflowers. If wildflowers are your thing there is a wide mowed path around and through the entire field. Or you can continue on into beautiful thick woods and a well-marked trail.
The preserve is the generous legacy of Bill and Celeste Lytle who donated the land in 2008 to the Town of Lockport stipulating its ongoing use as a nature preserve open to the public. And also like the Slayton Settlement trail, it is cared for by dedicated park steward Ken Horvath, another underappreciated Lockport treasure.
3. Movies at the Palace
A week ago I took my two adult daughters to see the new Barbie movie. It was hilarious and clever and I am so glad we went. But I am not a big fan of having to drive in a car for half an hour, negotiate crowds, and pay $15 a seat to see a movie. So a big thank you to the people at the Historic Palace Theatre here in Lockport for bringing back movies this month right here on Main Street.
Throughout August the Palace is offering a great set of movies both new and old. The Little Mermaid and Elemental are showing for little ones. For moviegoers who want to see something vintage back on the big screen, the Palace is showing Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, Jaws and more. As for me, I am looking forward to riding my bike over to see the new Indiana Jones movie when it plays later this month. And with tickets selling for a more affordable $10 I’ll have enough left over for a large popcorn and Raisinets. Thank you Palace theater!
4. Lockport Main Street Inc.
A community needs glue to bring it together and in Lockport an important part of that glue is Lockport Main Street Inc. The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to community and economic development in the City of Lockport by organizing community events and activities. They are the folks who bring us the Lockport Community Farmers Market and events like this coming Sunday’s Lockport Food Fest. The underappreciated person staffing all this is the hard working Grace Platt. And its board of directors includes some of my favorite local people, like Melissa Brose, Kevin McDonough and Kristi Winquist.
5. The Schoolhouse Wellness Center
I remain stunned that there are people in Lockport who still don’t know about the Schoolhouse Wellness Center (on Vine Street a block above the Erie Canal). It is the old one-room school house built during the time of the Civil War. For decades it lay in terrible disrepair, until Barbara and Chris Pease bought it and with their own funds and labor turned the schoolhouse into one of the most beautiful indoor spaces anywhere in the city. The center is home to yoga classes, massage therapy, a Buddhist mediation workshop and much more. They say that this new incarnation of the schoolhouse is about a different set of Three Rs: Relax your body, Restore your mind, Renew your spirit.
There are certainly other underappreciated treasures here but these five are well worth our attention and affection.
