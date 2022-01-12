JIM SHULTZ: Republican lessons for Senator Ortt

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies. Windy during the morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.